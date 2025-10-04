Fact Check: Is Joe Burrow Using Healing Stones to Recover From Turf Toe Injury?

Claim: A post has been making the rounds on the internet recently, taken from a screenshot of Joe Burrow’s IG Story. The snap shows a collection of what looks like healing crystals stacked on an altar. Naturally, this got fans wondering: Is Burrow using healing stones to recover from his grade 3 turf toe injury?

Advertisement

Source of the Rumor: Many believed this to be the case on X (formerly Twitter) after a user shared the screenshot. And turf toe is no joke, which might lead someone to explore unconventional treatment methods. What sounds like an injury where artificial turf is growing out of your toes is actually nothing of the sort.

Turf toe is when the big toe joint is sprained, usually occurring when it is hyperextended or bent backward beyond its normal range. It gets its name because it’s a common injury in sports played on turf fields. The hard surface of the turf provides less cushioning, making this specific toe joint more susceptible to injury. This is exactly what happened to Burrow.

In light of the injury, Burrow was told he’d miss a minimum of three months. That means he won’t be playing until December at the earliest. It’s a bummer, as the Bengals‘ offense now looks like a shell of what it once was under Burrow. The team is 0-2 and has scored just 13 points in two games since the injury.

That’s why many are convinced Burrow is using the healing stones to recover quickly and help his team.

Are these magic healing crystals that Joe Burrow just posted on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/4ZCwSrTzkh — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) October 3, 2025

Verdict: No, Burrow is not using healing crystals to recover from his turf toe injury faster. But it may seem that way to some. We just can’t draw that conclusion from a single post of rocks stacked on an altar.

For all we know, anyone could’ve taken that photo and edited it onto Burrow’s story. Until we literally see him beside the altar, praying and performing rituals, we’ll assume he is simply a fan of rocks and wanted to show off his collection.

That said, this rock theory reminds us of the time when Aaron Rodgers was spotted out at a rock shop while recovering from his Achilles tear with the New York Jets. He was seen leaving the shop with a small bag, but it was unclear what he had purchased. Many fans at that time assumed he bought crystals and healing stones due to Rodgers’ spiritual nature. Although this was never confirmed.

What’s funny is that Rodgers and Burrow are not the only ones who have been caught possibly using stones to try to heal themselves quicker in NFL history. The GOAT, Tom Brady, once revealed that he used to carry crystals given to him by his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen. He said that it gave him power and kept a protective force around him when he played.