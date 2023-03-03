“Pure Love”: Tom Brady Shares Daughter Vivian’s “Purrr-Fect” Pictures Days After Getting His Instagram Hacked

NFL superstar Tom Brady has been spending a lot of quality time with his kids lately. Right from skiing wildly and rolling around in the snow, to throwing water in the air amidst super cool temperature to figure out if the water freezes, Brady is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to keeping his kids entertained.

When Tom had announced his un-retirement last year, many fans had opined that he is missing out on all the time he can and should be spending with his children. It seems like Brady has now decided to cover up for all the lost time as he is engaging in one fun activity after the other with his amazing kids.

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian’s adorable photos

After all the snowy-fun, Brady’s daughter Vivian is back to playing with the two Siamese cats she practically compelled her father to adopt. In fact, Vivian adores the cats so much that she even ended up hacking her father’s Instagram account a few days ago, just to share a few pictures of the adorable kittens.

See How Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Intercepted His Instagram Account https://t.co/zzWF4VOeSm pic.twitter.com/SPsaWSAV4E — Breaking Celebrity News (@BreakingCN) February 28, 2023

As it turns out, Vivian doesn’t need to take control of her dad’s Instagram account anymore as now even Brady himself can’t stop sharing his beloved daughter’s lovely pictures with the Siamese twins. Tom recently shared a couple of pictures of Vivian in which she can be seen showering love on the two beautiful beings while sporting a broad smile.

This is indeed incredible to see and given that now Tom has made it absolutely clear that he won’t start his broadcasting gig with FOX until 2024, we can expect the legend to share more such pictures of his children.

Is Tom Brady trying to get back together with Gisele?

Tom and Gisele parted ways a few months back and while the sources close to the couple had revealed that football had nothing to do with their split, fans were still adamant that Brady’s decision to un-retire actually forced Gisele to part ways.

Now when Tom has retired for possibly the final time, several reports suggesting that his friends are persuading him to get Gisele back have started surfacing.

As per RadarOnline, Brady decided to take an year off post retirement to focus on the kids and get Bundchen back but the Brazilian model has apparently moved on from Tom. It will be interesting to see if the two stars end up reconciling in the time to come.

