“He Is the Sweetest Men I Think I Deal With in Sports”: Erin Andrews Details a Touchy Story About Dan Campbell That Made Her Emotional

The Detroit Lions might finally break their playoff drought. Since its WildCard appearance in 2016, the Silver Crush has slowly and gradually improved its performance. With Dan Campbell at the helm, the team is already at 9-3, a significant increase from last year’s 9-8 record. However, it’s not only on the field where he has left an impact.

Known for his electrifying energy, Dan Campbell received another accolade from Erin Andrews recently. In her ‘Calm Down Podcast’, Erin Andrews talked about Campbell being one of the sweetest men she has ever worked with.

The sportscaster narrated a series of events associated with Campbell, putting forward arguments for why she considers him to be ‘the best’. First, she talked about the time when she was touched by Campbell’s kindness, as he refused to make fun of Michael Strahan. While Campbell had the perfect opportunity to throw shade at his former teammate, he said,

“I can’t make fun of a guy who made me a better player and a person for four years with the New York Giants. What he taught me on and off the field, I just will never forget.”

Further in the conversation, she mentioned an introductory press conference, where Campbell revealed his plans for the Detroit Lions, and the audience didn’t shy away from taking swings at him. However, he remained calm and yielded results that no one could have thought of. In another instance, she mentioned his conversation with a stranger, who was pleasantly greeted by him. Andrews said,

“Then there was a woman that asked him a question, in a press conference and a couple of weeks later. He hadn’t met her. He answered the question. He goes ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name?’ And she said her name and ‘nice to meet you’ He’s such a freaking gentleman. I love him”

Moreover, while recalling an instance when Campbell had extended his heartfelt sympathies to a grieving reporter who had lost his wife, Andrews said, “He is the sweetest men I think I deal with in sports.”

Campbell was appointed as the head coach for the Lions in January 2021. The team made significant improvements the very next season with a 9-8 record, up from the 3-13-1 record from 2021.

Fans React to Likeable Dan Campbell Especially with Appreciation for his HC Role

It is obvious that Campbell’s chivalrous demeanor is liked widely. Most fans expressed their affection for him in the comments. One fan wrote,

“We love Dan Campbell so very much here in Detroit!”

Another commented on the same lines, writing, “Dan Campbell is that guy and I wish him and the Lions all the best.”

A fan called him a beautiful soul, writing, “What a beautiful soul. I love hearing things like this. You don’t hear about them enough.”

Lastly, this fan wrote, “Thanks for sharing this about Dan. These insights that humanize these sports figures is so damn cool. I’m thinking a new segment on the show!!!”

Fans wish the team and Campbell the best for the upcoming seasons. The Lions recently scripted a win against the Saints with a final score of 33-28. The beloved head coach has made some bold decisions this season, as he pushed the Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers with a last-second field goal. He also kept the opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, keeping most totals under 50.

As an HC for the third year, Campbell is now looking forward to adding more coordinators to focus on gaps. The expectations associated with the Lions have heightened as their head coach continues to drive them with remarkable leadership.