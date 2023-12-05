Florida Fans Rip Deion Sanders For Claiming Alabama Deserved a CFP Berth Over 13-0 FSU

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The football community divided as the College Football Playoff teams were announced. The undefeated Florida State clearly didn’t make it which came as a big shocker for FSU. What managed to stun the fans more was the Alabama Crimson Tide being inducted into the playoff with a 12-1 record, which made sense for Deion Sanders.

Florida State’s missed opportunity to make the playoffs has brought in the latest debate in the college football world. While there are no objective criteria for the team’s selection, Jordan Travis’ injury has been quoted as one of the possible reasons behind the decision. Again, the ACC Champs who were invincible in the season have been supported by fans widely over Alabama.

Agreeing to the general consensus, Deion Sanders supported Alabama’s induction into the playoffs. In his appearance at the Dan Le Batard Show, Sanders claimed that Nick Saban’s team deserved to be at the CFP over FSU. Sanders hilariously opened his side of the argument saying,

“Well, I can’t be upset. We’re recruiting against those guys. You gotta understand that. This is business now.”

He then added to Alabama’s relevance in CFP especially with the kind of attention that the Alabama Crimson Tide enjoy.

“I look at it as, this is entertainment, but this is business. So [there’s] no way you’re gonna leave Coach [Nick] Saban and Alabama out of a playoff.”

Next in line, Deion Sanders added another interesting perspective to the FSU vs Alabama debate. He brought up Kirby Smart’s exclusion in the playoffs in spite of his No.1 position for the last few years.

Deion Sanders Shocks Fans with His Take on FSU-Alabama Debate

Fans, who are divided over the FSU’s exclusion from CFP, rushed to the comment section to add their take.

One of the fans blamed an embittered Deion Sanders as he wrote, “He’s still salty FSU didn’t give him a job”. Another one supported his take, albeit with a different argument writing, “I want to watch good football and FSU showed in the ACC championship that they are not up to standard.” Some even questioned Coach Sanders’ credibility as they commented, “Didn’t this guy win 4 games?”. Meanwhile, a tad few also supported Sanders’ take with comments like, “Seems like logic to me.”

Interestingly, for someone who knows Deion Sanders closely, this might come as a shock. Sanders played college football for the Florida State Seminoles. He also won the Jim Thorpe Award, before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft. His choice of Alabama over FSU was a surprising one, but then isn’t it what sums up Sanders?