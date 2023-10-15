Sean Payton Seemingly Throws Russell Wilson Under the Bus After Disastrous Chiefs Loss

Russel Wilson is experiencing another flop year at the Broncos. The Broncos brought in Sean Payton to replace the much-maligned Nathaniel Hackett. They thought he would oversee the reversal in the form of the Broncos and Wilson. But things haven’t worked out as they thought they would.

Wilson’s recent loss came against the Chiefs which looked like a lackluster performance from the Broncos offense. And Sean Payton seemingly threw his signal caller under the bus after the 19-8 loss. 9news reporter Mike Klis reported what Payton said after the game and it seems he had made his stance clear on his team’s performance and he wasn’t impressed by his scoring game. As the Broncos struggle to secure wins it is almost clear that they might miss the postseason this year too with Russell Wilson.

Did Sean Payton Take a Shot at his QB Russel Wilson?

Sean Payton hasn’t had a great start to life in Denver. The recent loss to the Chiefs makes it their 4th loss of the season. Against the Dolphins, they became just the third team to concede 70 points. Payton before taking over the Broncos called Hackett’s tenure as the worst coaching job in NFL history, but it seems Payton isn’t doing much better.

In the recent loss against the Chiefs, Payton threw all the blame on his offensive line and his signal caller Russel Wilson. Speaking to the reporters after the game, he said-

“Offensively we struggled throwing the ball. Our third-down numbers were poor. The turnovers, against a team like this — it’s going to be tough to win. Offensively running game worked but from a third-down perspective, keeping drives going, we struggled to get anything until late in the game. To win in our league you’ve got to be better throwing the ball.”

It seems that Payton once more has gone down the blaming route to explain the disastrous showing at Arrowhead. While he praised the defense, Mahomes converted third-and-2 with a 28-yard pass to Rashee Rice, and that put Butker in position for a 52-yard field goal with 1:55 left that put the game away. The Chiefs have now won 16 straight over 8 solid seasons against the Broncos, the last time they lost being in 2015.

Russell Wilson Lets Down Again

Going into the game, it was already a mismatch. Kansas led by Mahomes was always going to dominate. Wilson’s performance didn’t help matters. Wilson threw for only 95 yards with two costly interceptions. He was sacked 4 times on the night. Speaking to the reporters after the loss, Wilson said-

” Defense played a great game tonight. Offensively we had some good things but obviously, the two turnovers by me are unacceptable, they can’t happen. The best thing we can do now is play better and cleaner. I got to play better.”

Broncos and Wilson will play the Chiefs again in 2 weeks and Wilson says we need to be ready for it. Wilson is now a shadow of his former self with his Seahawk’s glory days well behind him. Wilson who won Super Bowl in 2014 with Hawks, is now 5-16 in his 2 seasons as the Broncos QB.