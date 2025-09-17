mobile app bar

Fact Check: Is Stefon Diggs’ Girlfriend Cardi B Pregnant?

Samnur Reza
Published

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Stefon Diggs (L) and Cardi B (R). Image Credits – Imagn Images

Claim: Online chatter has been buzzing that Cardi B is expecting baby number four. The rumors first started making rounds in early 2025 after she started dating NFL star Stefon Diggs.

And, things really heated up in August during her civil trial, when she was photographed holding her stomach, moving carefully, and rocking oversized outfits and suits.

Source of the rumor: These little details were enough for stan pages and pop culture gossip accounts to run wild with pregnancy theories. But the buzz cooled down a little bit once the “I Like It” queen revealed she was just rocking a fake bump for effect. So, was there ever any truth to the rumors?

Verdict: It turns out that Cardi B is indeed pregnant. On September 17, the rapper confirmed on CBS Mornings that she’s expecting her fourth child with boyfriend Diggs.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King, adding that she’s due in February. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The Bronx-born Grammy winner shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle with ex-husband and rapper Offset. This exciting addition to her family also comes amid her first arena tour announcement, “Little Miss Drama,” which will kick off on February 11, 2026, and run through April.

 

During this busy schedule, the baby news has surely been a lot, which is why Cardi B kept it quiet. She admitted during the interview that she didn’t even tell her parents. But she added that Diggs makes it all so easy for her, saying he “just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong.”

Diggs, who has had a humbling start with the Patriots this season, already has a daughter named Nova, born in 2016. Coming back from an ACL injury, he has totaled just 89 yards in the first two games and no touchdowns. But with the entire season ahead, he’ll have plenty of opportunity to prove that at 31, he’s still got it.

