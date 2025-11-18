Fact Check: Was Shedeur Sanders’ House Burglarized During the Ravens Game?

Shedeur Sanders had a rough NFL debut on the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He completed just 25% of his passes, threw an interception, and registered no TDs. But while things were going haywire on the field, off the field, unbeknownst to him, things were getting even worse.

Claim: It’s now being reported that Sanders also ran into personal trouble on Sunday. His home was robbed during the Cleveland Browns game, and the rookie QB didn’t seem aware of the break-in.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity, thankful to see all of them 12 jerseys out there,” Sanders told the media after the game. And in case you didn’t know, Sanders lives in a luxurious mansion in Ohio. But was the report real or fake?

⁠Source of the Report: It was first picked up by Mike Florio via PFT. But not a lot of credible outlets or journalists apart from him picked up on it, which raised questions about the veracity of the report. The good news is that one very credible source picked up on it, meaning…

⁠Verdict: It’s true, as confirmed by Good Morning America. The details are still being gathered, and it is also unclear what was stolen or if anything was damaged, but Sanders’ house was indeed burglarized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

This past year, we’ve seen many notable NFL players’ homes broken into as well. First, it was Patrick Mahomes, then Travis Kelce, and then Joe Burrow became a victim.

Many police investigators believe that the rise in break-ins targeting high-profile athletes is due to the ease with which criminals can obtain information on their whereabouts at certain times of the day. After all, that information is posted online for everyone to see.

It’s not just athletes, either. Reality TV star Sutton Stracke’s home was also robbed earlier this week while she was away on a business trip in Las Vegas. Stracke was at a publicized fan event, again, making it easy for the criminals to decipher when she would be gone.

The suspects stole all of her luxury handbags and fine jewelry. Three days later, her Real Housewives co-star, Kathy Hilton, also reported three unknown suspects trespassing on her property.

All in all, this seems like a widespread issue for many celebrities, not just Sanders. But what a rough day it ended up being for him. He had a tough debut, then went home and learned that his home had been burglarized. Hopefully, nothing too valuable or sentimental was damaged or stolen.