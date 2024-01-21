HomeSearch

Simone Biles Fans Feel Contented After 49ers Beast Trent Williams Shoves Gymnast’s Husband Johnathan Owens to the Ground

Aniket Srivastava
|Published

Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34) hugs his wife, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, before game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their 2023 season, navigating through tough challenges along the way. Despite a close fight, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 24-21 in the Divisional Round Game. While the Cheeseheads were devastated by the loss, an on-field incident during the game made star gymnast Simone Biles’ fans happy about her husband, Jonathan Owens’ misery.

In a now-viral clip, Packers safety Jonathan Owens found himself on the wrong side of a shove from the formidable 318-pound Trent William, a star offensive tackle for the 49ers. As the San Francisco offense took the field after the kickoff, a brief scuffle broke out, and Williams slammed Owens onto the ground at Levi’s Stadium.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1748909348837896194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This brawl had the fans cheering for a reason. About a month ago, Jonathan Owens stirred some controversy when he admitted that he didn’t know about his now-wife, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles before they started dating. Fans were quick to criticize him for labeling himself as the ‘catch’ in the relationship. It resurfaced once again after Trent William’s shove, with some fans interpreting it as karma.

Reacting to the shove, one fan stated, “Millions of girls after his Simone Biles interview”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hmmmmyesquite/status/1748909039843516795?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one expressed, “And that’s for saying that you didn’t know who Simone Biles was”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/invisibleasu/status/1748919615244075167?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different one expressed, “Trent Williams is every Simone Biles fan after her husbands awful interview.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LisJM/status/1748953926722871534?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Trent Williams was penalized by the officials with a personal foul, forcing the 49ers to start their possession from the 13-yard line. Many football fans and critics alike called it a flop on Owens’ part. However, considering Williams’ strength, such an impact could easily send a 210-pound player to the ground.

Jonathan Owens Gets Pregame Support from Simone Biles

Fans might be furious at Owens, but the six-time World All-around title holder stood by him during the Divisional Round matchup, expressing her support. In a social media video, Biles stood on the sidelines wearing a black jacket with Owens’ jersey number, 34, boldly written on the back. Just before the game began, Owens approached her for a kiss on the sidelines before joining his teammates for a warm-up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YahooSports/status/1748864000060735891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The couple, married since April last year, shares a beautiful relationship. They met three years before, on a dating app called Raya. This was the star safety’s debut season with the Indian Packers, and the star gymnast was spotted on the sidelines almost every game, cheering and rooting for her husband. If this doesn’t scream ‘Power Couple’, nothing will.

