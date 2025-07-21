Fans Are Calling Steelers’ New Throwback Jerseys the “Ugliest Unis I’ve Ever Seen”

The Pittsburgh Steelers just unveiled their new alternate uniforms for this season, which are a throwback to 1933. They were the original attire that the team wore in its first season as a franchise, back when they were known as the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, despite the unique callback, fans aren’t too fond of them.

To be fair, it’s hard to say that the unis are easy on the eyes. There’s a lot to take in at first glance.

They have a stark yellow base with a double V collar design, which includes a massive black stripe around the neck. Below that, the torso of the uniform has several vertical black lines, all tucked behind the player’s number. There’s also the team’s logo patch from 1933 on the shoulder.

: The Steelers have revealed their new yellow throwback uniforms These look AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/Xy11LC3mog — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2025

As mentioned, there’s a lot to look at on the uniforms if you haven’t seen them before. So, it’s no wonder most people’s first thought is that there’s too much going on. Which is probably why fans had no issues with torching the jersey reveal online.

“Might be the ugliest unis I’ve ever seen,” one flat out wrote. “Might be the worst jerseys in the league,” another penned.

“Whoever decided this was a good idea should be removed from the franchise,” someone suggested.

One fan even thought that the Steelers were gearing up to join a new league with the announcement. “Are they joining the XFL?” they joked.

It should be mentioned that these aren’t the exact design that the Steelers had in 1933. The logo patch on the shoulder used to be front and center, where the number is now displayed.

Additionally, the number patch was on the shoulder. In our opinion, the older style looked a lot more slick. Interestingly, the team decided to change it up, but maybe to comply with the new uniform regulations.

Regardless, the jerseys are still overworked, cluttered, and chaotic. The good news is that we won’t bear witness to them for a while. The Steelers are scheduled to wear the new threads on Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. It’ll be a Sunday Night Football game on primetime for the nation to see.

Get ready for that moment when the crowd reacts to how ugly the uniforms look after the game. It’s coming. You brought this on yourself, Pittsburgh. We hope it was worth it and that those jerseys actually sell instead of collecting dust in the team store.