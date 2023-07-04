3 Years After Recording 5,800,000 Viewers With Tom Brady & Tiger Woods, Ratings for ‘The Match’ With Patrick Mahomes Falls Drastically

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce faced off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in this year’s, “The Match”, but the viewership ratings dropped drastically. Coming off the heels of the previous editions of the celebrity bout, this year’s version marked the lowest viewership the event has ever brought in. The Match averaged around 773,000 viewers this year, while the NHL draft brought in 681,000 viewers for comparison. NFL Twitter commented on the situation, and there was clamor to get the pros back into the game.

The Match this year provided us with the usual bout of entertainment in the lead-up to the event. Both sides trash-talked each other, offered up some hilarious jokes, and even discussed switching sports. The event had the perfect set of people to make it a fun, light-hearted, and competitive affair. The Chiefs duo were the underdogs in this year’s match, but in the end, they claimed victory, securing a 3 and 2 win. Poor putting made the difference in the end as despite Curry being seen as the best golfer among the three, he couldn’t pull it off.

Patrick Mahomes’ Match Dips Significantly In Viewership From Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson-Peyton Manning & Tiger Woods

This year’s ratings were shockingly low, especially compared to three years ago. That time around, Tom Brady partnered with Phil Mickelson to take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

That match averaged 5.8 million viewers while peaking at 6.3 million, as per Sports Media Watch. When you compare that to this year’s there’s a significant drop.

It’s hard to understand why, but perhaps the choice of competing teams can explain why? After all, this year featured no pro golfers in the event, and that may have led to the drastic drop in viewership.

Fans on Twitter are indeed calling for pro golfers to come back to the event.

Some fans also commented on the timing of the event and the fact that it wasn’t marketed as much as the other editions.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson will all look ahead

Following The Match, there are more important things for these duos to focus on. Of course, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are the reigning Super Bowl champions. They’ll be looking to repeat, and their connection is the most important one for the Chiefs.

Steph and Klay had a slightly off year last season, but they are always threats given how prolific Curry is. They will be charting their course back to the Finals and will do everything they can to make it happen.

Both the NBA and NFL are in their offseasons right now, and teams are preparing for the grind of another regular season. These four athletes are no different, and they have the championship mentality in them to go out and fight for another one.