Swifties Flood Brittany Mahomes’ Post With ‘Baby Bump’ Demands From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Lyndsey Bell; Credit – Instagram @brittanylynne

For her first appearance since Week 2, Taylor Swift stole the spotlight by cheering for Travis Kelce from the VIP box. Behind the curtain, however, the 14-time Grammy winner recreated an adorable picture with her bestie Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsey Bell, the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

The trio first snapped the original picture last year when Lyndsey was pregnant with her second child with Blake. Standing in the middle, she wore a big smile, while Brittany and Taylor cuddled with the baby bump and posed for the camera.

Now that Brittany is welcoming her third child, the trio recreated the wholesome moment, this time with the soon-to-be mother of three in the middle.

Lyndsey swapped her place with Brittany, while Taylor remained in the same position. The singer even remembered the drink in her hand, perfectly recreating the cherished moment from last year.

“Same girls, new bump,” Brittany wrote in the caption of the carousel, accompanied by a face holding back tears emoji and a heart emoji.

Not so surprisingly, this picture has already left the Swifties in a frenzy. It took mere seconds for them to flock to the comments and shower love on the trio while congratulating Brittany.

However, a handful of fans also suggested that it should soon be Taylor’s turn to be in the middle and recreate the picture once again. Comments like “Can’t wait for new bump Taylor’s version” and “Taylor, the next pregnant” popped up with each scroll.

With that being said, Brittany showed up to the Chiefs’ dominant win this week in all team colors, sporting a red leather jacket and matching pants. She completed the look with black boots and a matching purse.

Let’s not forget her baby bump, though, which surprisingly remained invisible when the jacket was zipped up.

