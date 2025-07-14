Do the Kansas City Chiefs Have a Potent WR Core? Patrick Mahomes Sure Thinks so

It’s no secret that the Chiefs’ offense hasn’t looked the same since their explosive 2022 season, when they led the league in scoring. While Kansas City has still made it to two Super Bowls since then—winning one and losing the other—their success hasn’t been driven by a high-powered offense. The offense has often looked sluggish, doing just enough to get by. That edge and spark we’ve come to expect from an Andy Reid–Patrick Mahomes unit has noticeably faded.

So, what changed? Much of it likely stems from the wide receiver room, which hasn’t been the same since Tyreek Hill’s departure. Even Travis Kelce—though still a game-changer—has shown signs of slowing down with each passing season. The Chiefs have leaned on rookies and bargain free agents, often brought in on short-term deals. The result? A middle-of-the-pack passing attack, ranked 14th in the league last season with just 222 yards per game and 26 passing touchdowns.

But could things turn around this year? Is there real potential in this revamped receiving corps? Patrick Mahomes certainly thinks so. He believes he has enough weapons to make the offense work, but the onus won’t fall on one receiver. They are going to approach the situation as a group. It will be a collective effort.

“We have so many weapons. Let’s just go and maximize it all. It’s not going to be one person. It’s going to be the entire offense, going out there, trying to showcase what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are. I think it is going to be the deepest. It’s hard to always say that you had Tyreek and Travis Kelce in the prime of their careers. That is hard to always say it’s deeper than that, but at the same time, it’s not the depth. It’s going to be hard to make cuts because we have so many great receivers.”

The 2-time MVP also believes he has a lot of depth in that WR room, the most since he took over the QB spot. It may not be the same as when he had Hill and Kelce in their prime, but there is still too much talent to give up when trimming the roster down to 53 men. Things will be competitive, and there will be competition for places, with at least 8-9 wideouts making the team. Things will be exciting, and they are ready to showcase their intent on the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs, currently in training camp, are loaded with depth at wide receiver. Their WR room includes Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore, Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Jason Brownlee, and rookies like Jalen Royals, Elijah Badger, Jimmy Holiday, and Mac Dalena.

They’re also deep at tight end, with veterans and newcomers such as Travis Kelce, Jake Briningstool, Geor’qauvius Spivey, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley, Trey Watson, and Noah Gray. When it comes time to trim the roster, the Chiefs will likely keep around eight receivers and four tight ends.

On paper, this group looks promising. But in reality, many of these names are returning from last season, some of whom barely saw the field. That means it’s a fresh start for players like Hollywood Brown, who joins with high expectations, and a make-or-break year for others like Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross.

Rashee Rice, who spent significant time battling injuries, will look to stay healthy and build off his flashes of potential. Xavier Worthy will get a bigger role in that offense. Rookies like Jalen Royals add explosive speed and a new dimension to the group.

If everyone can stay healthy, this could be a thrilling year for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. With so much speed and depth, Kansas City might just recapture the firepower of their 2022 campaign, when Patrick Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and claimed MVP honors.