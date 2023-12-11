Fans Are Starting to Call Taylor Swift a Curse for Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating 17-20 loss in a nail-biting game against the Buffalo Bills. The defending champs have now lost five games and have picked up two back-to-back losses with Taylor Swift in attendance. The Chiefs Nation is now upset and searching for reasons behind their team’s loss. Some have even raised doubts about the pop singer’s presence in the stadium.

The three-time SB champs were very close to winning, with a mere 3-point deficit. With a mere 1:40 minutes remaining, Travis Kelce made a lateral pass to Kadarius Toney, setting up a potential game-changing touchdown.

He effortlessly reached the end zone, but the excitement didn’t last long because the referees nullified the play due to Toney stepping over the line of scrimmage. Despite their efforts in the final minutes, the Chiefs couldn’t turn the game around and faced a disappointing loss against the Bills.

After the game, Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid backed up his receiver, Kadarius Toney. He felt the officials should have warned Toney before penalizing him. He mentioned that normally there was a warning before such calls, and it was disappointing that it didn’t happen this time. Andy Reid stated,

“Normally I get a warning before that’s called. A bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place.”

On the other hand, after the Chief’s loss, Patrick Mahomes was visibly frustrated on the sidelines. He expressed his anger by yelling at the officials on the field. At one point Mahomes was so furious that he needed to be held back by his teammates.

Fans Find Blame in Taylor Swift for the Chiefs’ Upset Loss

The Chiefs lost their last two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders. In both of those matchups, Taylor Swift was present, and the fans didn’t shy away before labeling it a ‘curse’.

One fan stated,

Another one remarked,

One user expressed,

However, some fans stood by Taylor Swift and felt the Chiefs lost because of how they played during the game. They thought the team’s overall performance mattered more than just the disputed calls or Swift’s presence in the stadium.

Someone mentioned,

A different fan wrote,

One more fan said,

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the New England Patriots in the Week 15 game next Sunday. The Chiefs are still leading the AFC West with an 8-5 record. They have four games remaining and still have a 98% chance to make it to the playoffs.