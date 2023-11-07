NFL Randomly Drug Tests Jason Kelce After an Emotionally Charged Cowboys Matchup On His 36th Birthday

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks on the field after losing Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite celebrating his 36th birthday, NFL veteran Jason Kelce’s passion for the sport remains evident. The Eagles star celebrated this milestone by lining up against the Cowboys. His emotional engagement during the game, particularly a viral incident where he was seen passionately confronting the Cowboys LB, caught the attention of fans and media.

Following the Eagles victory, news surfaced about Jason Kelce receiving a Drug Test Notice from the NFL. This revelation coincided with his video showcasing an intense confrontation with the Cowboys LB. The juxtaposition of these events transformed what could have been a perfect birthday celebration, marked by a win, into a somewhat challenging experience for Travis Kelce’s brother.

NFL players undergo drug testing for banned substances at least once each league year. The process involves the random selection of 10 players weekly during the preseason and regular season, although some players have raised questions about the true ‘randomness’ of this process. Testing persists into the postseason for the team still in contention.

That being said, the viral video of Jason Kelce’s birthday outburst depicted him grabbing Damone Clark and unleashing a wordless scream in his face. Jason’s anger at Clark stemmed from an earlier play where Clark seemingly pushed his knee into Kelce’s mask during a skirmish near the goal line, as captured in a clip from the game on X.

Jason Kelce Emphasizes Significance of Victory Over Cowboys

In a hard-fought game, Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 victory. He threw for two touchdowns, rushed for one, and contributed 207 passing yards on a 17-for-23 completion rate. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith caught a touchdown pass, and Kenneth Gainwell also added a rushing touchdown.

Post-game, Jason Kelce was asked where beating the Dallas Cowboys ranked among his all-time birthday gifts, and he replied that it was definitely a memorable one.

“Pretty nice, it’s definitely up there. I don’t think anything will top anybody’s 21st birthday, but its up there.” Per KYN News reporter, Dave Uram.

While fans grappled with the surprise of Jason Kelce receiving a Drug Test Notice after the game, some took the opportunity to express their desire for NFL referees to undergo drug testing. An X user’s tweet encapsulated this sentiment, stating, “The refs need them too.”

The Bengals vs Bills matchup experienced a series of highly contentious calls, dimming the excitement of the clash. Even Josh Allen vented his frustration towards the referees after a controversial intentional grounding call.