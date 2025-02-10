Fans Call Patrick Mahomes a “Jerk” for Giving Chiefs Teammate a Cold Shoulder After Losing the Super Bowl

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered a humiliating defeat in New Orleans as the Eagles crushed their three-peat dreams with a blowout win. Falling just short of a historic feat—especially in such fashion—is a tough pill to swallow for anyone. And for Mahomes, it may have been even harder to take.

Following the game, being a true leader, Mahomes approached his teammates stationed at the sideline and dapped each one of them in a bid to show he was proud of them. He was visibly sad, holding back tears. Fans naturally expected Mahomes to show his disappointment after the loss, what they didn’t see coming was him giving the cold shoulder to his RB teammate Samaje Perine.

Yes, you heard that right. In a video that surfaced online, Mahomes seemed to ignore RB Samaje Perine’s handshake while dapping up others. Not only that, the Chiefs QB didn’t even make eye contact with Perine before immediately giving a long hug to an emotional Travis Kelce, who was standing next to the RB.

From the very first quarter, it was clear that this just wasn’t going to be the Chiefs’ night. The Eagles’ defensive line toyed with Kansas City’s O-line, while Mahomes struggled, throwing costly interceptions and taking multiple sacks. The Eagles deservedly came out on top, leaving the Chiefs heartbroken. But fans believe that still wasn’t a reason for Mahomes to act this way toward his teammate.

“What a jerk,” one such fan wrote.

What made it worse was that Perine actually stood up in hopes of an embrace. This led some to wonder if Mahomes was upset with the RB for his performance. However, Perine wasn’t at fault for any of the plays, as he barely contributed—finishing with a single carry for eight yards.

Fans thus made sure to point out that Mahomes’ own poor performance was a significant factor in the Chiefs’ loss.

Others, meanwhile, defended the Chiefs’ talisman, noting that the QB may have accidentally missed Samaje after noticing Travis Kelce’s emotional state. These fans could be right.

While we don’t know the real reason behind Patrick Mahomes snubbing the RB, what we know for sure is that the QB at that point in time was swallowed by the grief of the loss. Speaking to the press post-game, he admitted that losing a Super Bowl is the worst feeling in the world—a feeling that will linger in his mind till the end of his career.

However, Mahomes believes that this setback is also a motivation for him to bounce back next time. But the fear of “next time” will remain in his mind, considering it’s not easy making it to the Super Bowl despite how effortless the Chiefs have made it look in the past three years.

“There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst thing in the world… it will stick with you the rest of your career… I mean, these will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better, for the rest of my career. Because you only get so few of these [Super Bowls], and you have to capitalise on them It’s going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond from it?”

That said, it does suck to be in Perine’s shoes. But being a grown, mature man, one can be assured that the RB won’t take the snub to heart—especially knowing how grief-stricken Mahomes was after the loss.