“I think I’ve helped out meme lovers everywhere” : Aaron Rodgers jokes about becoming an internet sensation with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on MNF broadcast

Aaron Rodgers has had quite an eventful year, and it’s resulted in many memes and internet commentary about him, something he’s very fine with.

Aaron Rodgers, obviously a very charismatic figure, has had a bizarre 2021-22 NFL season. He started off by missing offseason training and placing millions of his fans in a binder until he finally signed a new contract with his team after arriving at Packers’ training camp in the fall.

Since then what has ensued has been a remarkable season on the field, a barrage of dominant outings as a team and a controversial off the field journey. In the middle of the controversies that have accompanied the Packers’ season is a seemingly unbothered squad, finding their old chemistry in the chaos.

Also Read: “Tom Brady just goated the Jets with a late rocket to… Cyril Grayson” : Long time Brady truther Skip Bayless declares Buccaneer’s QB as the NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers buys into his memes

Back in week 8 Rodgers became the internet’s favorite plaything as Green Bay beat Arizona 24-21. The game where the meme was born. Rodgers bought into the humor soon after and even had a twitter banter with his teammate David Bakhtiari. He then went on Pat MacAfee’s show and talked about the play that led to him going viral.

How did we get to the meme Aaron?? “It was one of those RPOs & I never saw the guy coming.. the internet is undefeated it really is” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/9H6148XTof — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2021

Rodgers made headlines again when he contracted COVID-19 while unvaccinated. He claimed he was “immunized” because he already caught the illness, later apologizing to the public for misleading them. However, he wasn’t immune to the jokes that circulated online.

“Are you vaccinated for Covid?”

Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/vRY3V59wWn — Patrick (@MC_Knight_) November 3, 2021

Later during a press conference Rodgers boasted about his fractured toe, sparking rumors that the injury was due to COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers showing his foot is breaking news but when I send pics of my feet for money I’m weird pic.twitter.com/UXaH1CliIr — hales (@bailsofhayyyyy) November 24, 2021

In what felt like the start of his image rehabilitation campaign, Aaron Rodgers found a familiar stop in the ManningCast. He made a guest appearance with co-hosts Peyton and Eli Manning and faced no questions about coronavirus, the controversy that engulfed him after false claims about his vaccination status. Rodgers said, “The Internet is undefeated, and the memes this year that I’ve provided allowed for a lot of humor at my expense for as long as the internet is around”

And he isn’t wrong.

Also Read: “Antonio Brown will fight a Paul brother before the year is over” : Golf superstar Brooks Koepka took to twitter after Antonio Brown’s bizarre meltdown.