Fans Didn’t Go Easy on Aaron Rodgers After “Weather Sucked” Comment: “You’ve Won So Much in Worse Green Bay Weather”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke frankly about his team’s shocking loss to the Denver Broncos this Sunday. He took ownership of the defeat and the offensive struggles, even adding that “You’ve got to win 100% of the time” when your defense allows only 10 points.

However, fans were rather latched onto a different phrase Rodgers uttered to reporters after the contest: “The weather sucked.”

The conditions for Sunday’s game weren’t ideal, but they were far from tragic. Thus, observers of all kinds were quick to point this out to Rodgers, who spent the first 18 years of his career overcoming suboptimal conditions with the Green Bay Packers.

This fan, for instance, wrote:

Another netizen showered praise on rookie quarterback Bo Nix while bashing Rodgers, stating that the Broncos’ signal-caller at least managed to score a touchdown during the game.

Rodgers never dodged his responsibility in New York’s defeat, so these quips aren’t necessarily the most damaging to his credibility. However, they do serve as a reminder that the Jets’ path to Super Bowl glory won’t be all sunshine and roses, contrary to his experience with the Packers.

Does Green Bay have it worse?

Early in the season, the Packers aren’t often subject to Wisconsin’s harsh climate when playing at Lambeau Field. However, as the calendar flips to December and January, Green Bay evolves into one of the NFL’s most difficult environments.

Across the 2021-22 season, Lambeau Field’s monthly average temperature (38 degrees Fahrenheit) was a full four degrees lower than that of the second-coldest venue. In terms of average wind speed, it ranked second (12.4 mph), behind only Chicago’s Soldier Field (12.9 mph).

The lowest ranking for Lambeau Field came in snowfall, where it sat in fourth place (5.1 inches). That rating made Lambeau Field the only home venue to slide inside the top five of those three categories.

Despite this fact, Rodgers is not accustomed to playing in New York’s unpredictable weather. If rainfall were an Olympic sport, MetLife Stadium, the Jets’ home arena, would receive the bronze medal in average rainfall (3.18 inches).

However, Rodgers didn’t encounter any rain during either of his first two starts in the Big Apple. His initiation to its whims came on Sunday, so it isn’t surprising that he struggled. His next opportunity to conquer this new quest will come on Monday Night Football in Week 6 against the Vikings on the road.