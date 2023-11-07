Most Popular NFL Player: Trumping Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Continues to Be the Fan Favourite, Even 9 Months After Retirement

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who had one of the longest careers in the NFL took his decision to retire from the game at 45. It’s been nine months since TB12 retired, however, he still seems to be the fan-favorite QB. A recent survey disclosed the popularity of the former NFL star who stands ahead of some famous and young NFL players that are still active in the league.

Recently, Boardroom released a list of the most popular NFL players in the country using data from Google and market research firm YouGov. Naturally, the list prominently featured the name of former Patriots star QB Tom Brady. Following him on the list was Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. TE Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady share an inseparable bond and it showed in the list as Gronk secured the third place. Following them were QB Lamar Jackson and QB Aaron Rodgers claiming fourth and fifth positions.

Although Patrick Mahomes is on the road to Brady’s stardom, it seems he still has a long way to go. Tom Brady had a 23-year-long career in which he played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his long-lasting career, he dominated the field as the strongest QB while making 10 Super Bowl appearances and winning seven of them.

Apart from that, he made it to the Pro Bowl 12 times and was a member of the All-Pro First Teams thrice. He has won three NFL MVP Awards and Five Super Bowl MVP awards. Brady was also voted the Offensive Player of the Year twice in 2007 and 2010. Brady’s impressive list of accomplishments cements his position as the most celebrated NFL player in the league.

Tom Brady’s Impressive Retirement Moves

Tom Brady, after retiring for the second time, has plenty of work lined up to keep his retirement busy. Tom Brady’s popularity will grow even further as he is set to begin his NFL broadcasting stint next year. He signed a long-term deal last year with the Fox Network and will work as a color commentator for the broadcasting channel in the 2024 NFL season.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the Fox Network in 2022, which made him the highest-paid color analyst on NFL broadcast. However, he hasn’t taken up the role and in his recent ‘Let’s Go!” podcast, he revealed to enter the broadcasting booth in 2024. He also revealed he wants to spend the 2023 NFL season studying the game, which will help him prepare for his role in the booth.

“I’ll be able to really watch this year with kind of a different eye. I used to watch it from the lens of a quarterback. Now I see it more from broadcasting, but also as a fan, and then also still from a quarterback. So maybe a few different perspectives to learn, which will be a really fun thing.”

Brady with this record-breaking deal surpassed CBS’s Tony Romo and ESPN’s Troy Aikman, who are earning $18 million per year. People are comparing Brady’s Fox Network deal to the contracts of some of the highest-paid NFL athletes. Brady’s deal means he’ll earn $37.5 million annually, placing him alongside QBs Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers at the 13th spot in earnings. However, his total contract value stands next to Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.