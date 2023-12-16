Fans Find a Hilarious Detail in Patrick Mahomes’ Family Photo With Santa Claus: “Those Kiddos Don’t Look Impressed With Santa”

Like every other year, Patrick Mahomes and his family recently sat down for their Christmas photo. However, this time, the kids didn’t seem that impressed. Is it the Santa Claus?

Brittany Mahomes recently took to Instagram to post a set of pictures of the Mahomes, but with a special guest. The caption of the post read, “The most wonderful time of the year.” It appears that the former soccer star’s caption didn’t resonate with their two children, Sterling and Bronze, as it looked like they were being made to pose for those photos.

While Patrick and Brittany looked like two kids on Christmas morning, their offspring had the same pouty expression and looked like a couple of gloomy Gus. Maybe they aren’t so fond of the annual shindig. Fans were quick to notice their matching pouty faces and took to the comments to share their two cents.

One fan said, “Those Kids don’t look happy.”

Another commented, “I love the kid’s matching pouty faces.”

This fan quipped, “Patrick looks more excited than the kids.”

Another one wrote, “Sterling and Bronze did not disappoint❤ adorable family!!”

Lastly, this user said, “Such a perfect Christmas card. Either frowning, crying, or smiling big. Merry Christmas.”

This heartwarming picture also got the attention of Mahomes’ father, Pat, who also showered love on the glowing family.

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Responded to The Photo

The star QB’s father, Pat Mahomes, reacted to Brittany’s annual family Christmas photo with a heart ❤ emoji as the Mahomes family’s newest member, Bronze, is celebrating his first Christmas. Senior Mahomes is a former Major League Baseball pitcher and now hosts his own show, The Big Mahomes Show.

Sterling’s pouty face in this year’s X-mas photo isn’t a new thing, as last year’s pictures also show her annoyance. While Brittany and Chiefs QB wore giant smiles and looked cheerful, their little one didn’t appear to be too thrilled sitting on Santa’s lap.

Patrick Mahomes has recently been in the news for his outburst after the Bills game. The two-time NFL MVP threw a tantrum when the offensive offside penalty nullified their game-winning TD. It wasn’t his finest hour. Fans called him a child and an embarrassment for acting rudely towards Josh Allen. He has since apologized for the outburst, and in the spirit of the holidays, he has managed to put it behind him.

The Chiefs are 8-5 this season and will take on the already-eliminated New England Patriots on Sunday. The defending champs haven’t been the same this year. Their offense has struggled, and they haven’t been able to win games while trailing. They have already lost more matches this season than they did in the whole of last season. Even though they have a 98% chance of making the postseason, their loss against the Bills left them with just a 12% chance of being a top seed in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens currently own the top seed in the conference, as per NFL.com.