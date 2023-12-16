HomeSearch

Fans Find a Hilarious Detail In Patrick Mahomes’ Family Photo With Santa Claus: “Those Kiddos Don’t Look Impressed With Santa”

Ayush Juneja
|Published December 16, 2023

Fans Find a Hilarious Detail in Patrick Mahomes’ Family Photo With Santa Claus: “Those Kiddos Don’t Look Impressed With Santa”

Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany interact with their daughter Sterling after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Like every other year, Patrick Mahomes and his family recently sat down for their Christmas photo. However, this time, the kids didn’t seem that impressed. Is it the Santa Claus?

Brittany Mahomes recently took to Instagram to post a set of pictures of the Mahomes, but with a special guest. The caption of the post read, “The most wonderful time of the year.” It appears that the former soccer star’s caption didn’t resonate with their two children, Sterling and Bronze, as it looked like they were being made to pose for those photos.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C04Sd7lLbHR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While Patrick and Brittany looked like two kids on Christmas morning, their offspring had the same pouty expression and looked like a couple of gloomy Gus. Maybe they aren’t so fond of the annual shindig. Fans were quick to notice their matching pouty faces and took to the comments to share their two cents.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liverpudlian61/status/1736002809747955785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan said, “Those Kids don’t look happy.

Another commented, “I love the kid’s matching pouty faces.

This fan quipped, “Patrick looks more excited than the kids.

Another one wrote, “Sterling and Bronze did not disappoint❤ adorable family!!

Lastly, this user said, “Such a perfect Christmas card. Either frowning, crying, or smiling big. Merry Christmas.

This heartwarming picture also got the attention of Mahomes’ father, Pat, who also showered love on the glowing family.

Patrick Mahomes’ Father Responded to The Photo

The star QB’s father, Pat Mahomes, reacted to Brittany’s annual family Christmas photo with a heart ❤ emoji as the Mahomes family’s newest member, Bronze, is celebrating his first Christmas. Senior Mahomes is a former Major League Baseball pitcher and now hosts his own show, The Big Mahomes Show.

Sterling’s pouty face in this year’s X-mas photo isn’t a new thing, as last year’s pictures also show her annoyance. While Brittany and Chiefs QB wore giant smiles and looked cheerful, their little one didn’t appear to be too thrilled sitting on Santa’s lap.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXQcWWpg-K/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Patrick Mahomes has recently been in the news for his outburst after the Bills game. The two-time NFL MVP threw a tantrum when the offensive offside penalty nullified their game-winning TD. It wasn’t his finest hour. Fans called him a child and an embarrassment for acting rudely towards Josh Allen. He has since apologized for the outburst, and in the spirit of the holidays, he has managed to put it behind him.

The Chiefs are 8-5 this season and will take on the already-eliminated New England Patriots on Sunday. The defending champs haven’t been the same this year. Their offense has struggled, and they haven’t been able to win games while trailing. They have already lost more matches this season than they did in the whole of last season. Even though they have a 98% chance of making the postseason, their loss against the Bills left them with just a 12% chance of being a top seed in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens currently own the top seed in the conference, as per NFL.com.

Share this article

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. A new to Gridiron, he has authored more than 100 articles so far. He has been playing and following sports whole his life and as a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C. for the past 14 years, he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers. He finds NFL and College Ball to be more intense and thrilling than soccer and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja