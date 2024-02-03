Fans Flame Dak Prescott For Posting Super Bowl LVIII Graphic Despite Early Exit With the Cowboys

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after losing in the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys didn’t have much to celebrate this season with another premature playoff exit, and now fan opinion has fallen even lower for the Cowboys quarterback. The star quarterback posted a graphic of Super Bowl 58 but had to turn off comments when fans flamed him.

Fans were already mad at the quarterback after his frustrating play against the Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as Dallas was heavy favorites against an inexperienced Packers side. Prescott’s tweet was seen as very peculiar and fans were not pleased with the fact that he posted a Super Bowl graphic, and then he turned comments off for it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dak/status/1753413801301438968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1753424458306511102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nick880411/status/1753544721488560271?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans attempted to defend Prescott online.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaveSturchio/status/1753485734848106599?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Prescott and the Cowboys are in a tricky place coming from another embarrassing postseason defeat. They romped away to a 12-5 record, good for second place in the NFC. It seems the quarterback only wanted to celebrate the Super Bowl, regardless of his team’s absence. Additionally, he will be in attendance as one of the finalists for the MVP. However, fans just couldn’t get over his abysmal playoff choke.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Face an Uncertain Future

In his first year as a full-time starter, Jordan Love largely outplayed him when it mattered the most. Prescott tossed two interceptions in the Wild Card loss to Green Bay before a late, garbage-time surge padded his stats. Of course, the onus doesn’t fall completely on Prescott’s shoulders. Dallas’ defense was completely absent during the game, letting Green Bay torch them for 415 yards on 7.7 yards per play.

Many predicted that the Cowboys would fire head coach Mike McCarthy after another disappointing result to the season, but Dallas chose to run it back with him, and they recently lost their defensive coordinator to their division rivals the Washington Commanders.

Many Cowboys fans have already pegged Prescott to be a choker despite him coming off his best season where he passed for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. Prescott was in the MVP conversation all year long, but fans want more.

This toxic culture is why Dak Prescott’s brother wants him out of Dallas. A week and a half ago, Tad Prescott wanted his brother to be free from the drama and toxicity surrounding Dallas.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tp1stprescott/status/1748754826781962480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Prescott is definitely one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he has a big season coming up. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2020 which means that this upcoming season is the final year of his contract.

The quarterback has all the leverage in this situation, however. He has a no-trade clause and a provision that prevents the team from franchise-tagging him for 2025. Dallas is unlikely to trade him unless they receive a generational haul, but it will be a season to watch for Cowboys fans. Another playoff failure could signal a shift in eras.