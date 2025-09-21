Fans Furious Over Another Missed Penalty During Eagles Tush Push Despite NFL’s Announcement

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; The Philadelphia Eagles execute a tush push for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been making less noise for their 2-0 start this season than for the supposed missed calls on their tush push play.

The controversy took off in Week 1 against the Cowboys, and by Week 2, after Philly led 10 points in the late fourth quarter thanks to the Tush Push, fans were even more frustrated. The NFL even sent officials a 19-minute video highlighting the missed calls, meant to show them what they were overlooking and what should clearly warrant a flag.

Well, with Week 3 upon us, not much seems to have changed. Or at least, that’s what the fans are saying.

While hosting the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field, DeVonta Smith started things off with an 11-yard gain on 3rd-and-12. QB Jalen Hurts then converted it to a first down with a Tush Push.

And after A.J. Brown drew a pass interference penalty that set the Eagles up at the 1-yard line, Hurts once again powered his way into the end zone, putting Philadelphia up 7-0.

However, several fans noticed that OL #56 jumped too early during the Tush Push, which should have drawn a false start flag … but no flag was thrown. Frustrated, many took to the NFL’s Twitter page to voice their disappointment.

“Call this play right or ban it. You have to pick one,” one penned. “Still cheating I see,” wrote a Chiefs fan.

Take this shit out of the game — 𝗧𝗖 (@TatumCeltics) September 21, 2025

“This play needs to be BANNED immediately,” one X user wrote under Ari Meirov’s tweet about the supposed false start.

“It’s continuous proof of the bush league nature of this stupid a** play that should’ve been outlawed this offseason,” another chimed in.

It wasn’t just fans … former Eagle Jason Kelce has also voiced his frustration with all the controversy surrounding the play. He even suggested that stricter measures might eventually be taken to stop the Eagles from running it. So this week’s missed call, which fans insist was obvious, is bound to grab some headlines too.