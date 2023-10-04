“I Ain’t Never Nervous”: Deion Sanders Tells His 76ers Guests Why He Never Flinches on the Football Field

Deion Sanders’ confidence in college football is truly impressive, reminiscent of Denzel Washington in ‘Remember the Titans’. He inspires players emotionally and on the field, reflecting his confident persona from his illustrious career, now instilling it in his team.

Coach Prime responded gracefully when questioned about nerves. During a recent gathering where Deion Sanders hosted 76ers players for a meal and a candid Q&A session, he shared a remarkable insight. He disclosed that when it comes to his role on the football field, he remains steadfast and resolute, never wavering in the face of challenges.

Deion Sanders’ Unflinching Commitment on Full Display During Joel Embiid and 76ers’ Visit

The reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers team, currently conducting their training camp at Colorado State, recently gathered for dinner in Boulder. This event was documented in a YouTube video shared by Deion Sanders Jr. during their first practice day.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse and various team members engaged in a session with Coach Prime. The event saw Coach Prime seated alongside Sixers’ co-owner David J. Adelman, who shares a prior connection with Sanders, having met him in February along with his daughter, a Boulder student.

Amidst the Q&A, a question popped up asking Deion Sanders, if he ever gets nervous. Deion Sanders’ reply was noteworthy,

“I ain’t never nervous. You know why I ain’t never nervous? Because I practice for it. Everything I do on the practice field, I do it in the game. You just get a chance to see it.”

Deion Sanders’ response to the question of whether he ever gets nervous reflects his unwavering confidence and self-assured personality. He emphasized that he never experiences nervousness because he views his remarkable talents as a gift from God. In his view, feeling nervous would imply doubt about deserving these gifts.

Coach Prime’s Vision Sees Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic Clash Sparking Excitement

Deion Sanders’ relentless preparation for the game instills a sense of calmness in him, as he believes he’s simply showcasing the talents bestowed upon him by a higher power. He encouraged Sixers’ star Joel Embiid to embrace challenges, particularly against Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. Deion said,

“It’s a little different today. A lot of folks duck that smoke right now. […] If Embiid’s playing the Joker, I wanna see Embiid versus the Joker. He [Jokic] goes and gets it, right? I love it. I love that matchup. That’s what I want to see.”

In the light of James Harden’s potential departure, Embiid may shoulder increased offensive responsibilities. Sanders, who shares his insights with the Sixers’ during a training session, articulated his strong desire to witness a showdown between Embiid and the reigning Finals MVP, Jokic.