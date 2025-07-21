Fans Get Curious After Noticing One Specific Detail About Jalen Hurts Receiving His First Super Bowl Ring

The wait is over. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles finally have their rings. In a private ceremony packed with players, staff, and front office brass, the reigning Super Bowl champions were recently presented with their much-deserved Super Bowl LIX hardware.

Players showed up suited, smiling, and holding the final reward of a 2024 campaign that featured the league’s top rushing offense, No. 1 defense, and a 10-game win streak. From Nick Sirianni to rookie standout Cooper DeJean, who rocked a custom suit honouring his Super Bowl pick-six, the vibe was pure celebration.

But when the photos began to surface, fans noticed something off. Not with the ring itself, but with the star quarterback of the team.

Hurts didn’t wear the ring once. Yeah, you heard it right. He was in every group shot, holding the signature green box, posing for cameras. But in every frame, his finger was bare.

And just like that, a wave of theories and speculation began to swirl.

“Just put the damn ring on, kid!” one fan wrote, confused by Hurts not embracing the spotlight like the rest of the roster.

But for many others, Hurts’ decision to ditch the ring symbolized a deeper meaning and intent.

“He believes that putting the ring on might kill the same hunger that got him there. So instead, he looks at it like it’s not even his. The mission isn’t complete,” one fan suggested. “Because one isn’t enough. There’s still work to do,” chimed in another.

Naturally, this theory gained traction fast, especially from fans who’ve followed Hurts’ approach over the years.

Quiet. Focused. Unapologetically business-first. All signature Jalen Hurts traits, which led to another fan adding their take with a deadpan: “Jalen Hurts probably put that ring in a drawer he’ll never open again.”

Simply put, while the rest of the Eagles flexed their new jewellery featuring 145 diamonds for their playoff points, two Lombardi trophies, and retractable wings revealing the team mantra, Hurts kept his boxed. No photo ops. No hand raise. Nothing.

Regardless, for a few fans, despite the theories and possibilities, the move still didn’t make any sense.

“WHERE IS IT??? WHERE IS MY JALEN HURTS RING PICTURE???” one tweet screamed into the void.

Whether it was superstition, focus, or a message, only Jalen Hurts has the answer to this puzzle. However, the fan frustration is understandable. The ring is a thing of beauty, with multiple layers of symbolism engraved into it.

For starters, a Brazilian flag sits inside of it, a nod to the team’s season opener in São Paulo. Notably, five diamonds are also engraved to mark each touchdown scorer from the Super Bowl. And still, the man who orchestrated the whole thing, the one who lifted the MVP trophy, chose not to wear it.

It’s unclear whether Hurts will ever put it on. Maybe he’s saving the moment. Or maybe, for him, the moment already passed, and it’s time to move on.