Redditor Explains How Tom Brady Transformed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers From the NFL’s Worst Team to the Best in the NFC South

Despite being there for only two seasons, Tom Brady’s impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was immense. It effectively put the club back on the map, and even after Brady’s retirement, they’ve remained a regular presence in the playoffs. Yet, statistically, the Bucs are still the worst team in the NFL. Why, you ask?

Advertisement

A Redditor recently pointed out that the Bucs are the NFL’s worst team of all time based solely on their record. They’ve gone 316-459-1 in their 51 years of existence, good for a 40% win percentage. However, that’s also the lowest win percentage in the entire league’s history.

Nevertheless, if one were to judge NFL teams by Super Bowl rings, the Bucs would be the best team in the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints have one title in 59 years, while the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have zero in four combined appearances. So, not only do the Bucs lead their division in Lombardis, but they also have more than the rest of the NFC South combined.

This goes to show that had Tom Brady not led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win in 2021, they’d be tied with the Saints at just one title. But because Brady did, they’re now arguably the undisputed best team in the division.

So, why is the Bucs’ overall record so poor despite having two Super Bowls? One fan in the comments under the post pointed out that when Tampa Bay was first introduced as a team, their owner, Hugh Culverhouse, ran them into the ground. And it took them decades to grow into a respectable franchise.

“If you look at post-Culverhouse the Bucs aren’t really as bad a franchise as everyone says tbh,” one wrote. “Bucs really took off once they got out of the NFC Central,” another penned.

Comment

byu/Shuriken_Cmore from discussion

innfl

Others disagreed with the original post and felt that other franchises were more deserving of the “worst NFL team” title. “Worst team with two Super Bowl rings? Ask Detroit,” someone pointed out.

“I disagree strongly that we are the worst NFL team when the Cardinals and their 100-year history of losing exist,” another fan reacted.

If Brady had never switched allegiances at the end of his career, we wouldn’t even be having this debate. But because he did, the Bucs now hold the title of the best worst team in the NFL. Wear it with pride, Tampa Bay.

Not all of the credit should go to Brady, though. Jon Gruden and his 2003 Bucs Super Bowl squad paved the way, no doubt. In his first season with the team, Gruden piloted Tampa Bay to a 12-4 record and their first-ever Super Bowl. And he did it unconventionally — favoring elite defensive players and turning average offensive weapons into playoff threats.

But Brady should get some props as well. He joined a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in 11 seasons and immediately brought them a Lombardi. It was another drop in the bucket for his greatness.

So, next time you’re out with your friends, make sure to whip up this fun fact about the Buccaneers. It’s something not a lot of people tend to think about.