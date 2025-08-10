Deion Sanders Shows Tough Love by Not Accepting Shilo’s Jersey as Birthday Gift

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders yells at Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Photos Of The Year 2021 60. Image Credit: © Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

It looks like Deion Sanders may have celebrated his 58th birthday in classic Coach Prime fashion … not with cake or candles, but with a dose of tough love for his son, Shilo Sanders.

Advertisement

Yesterday saw the Colorado Buffaloes head coach mark his birthday on the same day Shilo made his NFL debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 29-7 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans. Luckily for the safety, it was a night to remember.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, Shilo started in the second half and made his presence felt immediately. Creeping up to the line of scrimmage on a blitz, he burst through untouched and leveled Titans quarterback Brandon Allen just after the throw.

Shilo also registered one solo tackle, earning praise from head coach Todd Bowles for playing “tough,” recording “good tackles inside,” and delivering in coverage as well.

Even the rookie seemed content with his performance. “It felt good,” he said of the QB hit. “Thank you, God, for putting me in a position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table… Seeing a game for the first time in a long time, did some good things. It is what it is,” added Sanders.

But in the locker room afterwards, the conversation took a more lighthearted turn. Shilo revealed that he had called his father after the game to offer him his game-worn No. 28 jersey as a birthday present. But Prime refused.

“He didn’t want it,” Sanders said with a laugh. “He’s a Hall of Famer. He expects 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though. I gotta get like three picks or something [for him].”

When asked if even the sentimental value of a debut jersey could sway his dad, Shilo doubled down: “No, he doesn’t want it.”

Shilo Sanders joked that he’s not gifting his first NFL jersey to his dad on his birthday because “he doesn’t want it (laughs). You know he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom though. … I gotta get like three picks for him to want it.” pic.twitter.com/k0jEB6fUGH — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 10, 2025

This exchange perhaps sums up the dynamic between Deion Sanders and his sons perfectly, one built on mutual respect and high expectations. It also underscores the competitive standard Coach Prime has long set for his children, who are now both carving their own paths in the NFL.

Talking about Prime’s children, just 48 hours before Shilo’s debut, younger brother Shedeur shone for the Cleveland Browns, throwing two touchdowns in a 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers.

Reflecting on his brother’s performance, Shilo drew a parallel to his own: “I think he said the same thing as me … did some good things, still a few things to work on. Once he got a little comfortable, he started doing the same as me.”

Like his younger sibling, the Bucs rookie is fighting for a roster spot, competing in a crowded safety room behind 2023 All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. and starter Tykee Smith. On the Bucs’ first depth chart, he sits fourth-string, battling Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom, and J.J. Roberts for snaps.

Still, his performance against Tennessee showed flashes of what he can offer: physicality at the line, burst on the blitz, and clean tackling in space. And while his father may have passed on the jersey, his reasoning behind the snub is clear: Shilo’s journey is just getting started, and in the Sanders household, big plays and bigger moments are the gifts that truly count.

So if he can keep stacking performances like this, Deion Sanders may have no choice but to clear space for that No. 28 jersey after all. And truth be told, nothing would make a dad happier than that.