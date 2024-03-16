Fans Laugh Hard After Marquise Brown Poked Fun at Ex-Teammate Kyler Murray, Calling Him a “Little Man” in Pure Banter

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move this week after acquiring now-former Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown — on a year-long $11 million deal to bolster their receiving corps. The former Oklahoma Sooners star will be taking a big leap, leaving his QB Kyler Murray to team up with three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes. However, Brown’s way of bidding Murray goodbye appeared to be quite interesting.

Advertisement

Kyler Murray, following the trend, echoed the words of Tiki Barber and Lamar Jackson, “You’re dead to us @Primetime_jet! (Marquise Brown) Good luck, you’re dead to me.” The star wasn’t going to let this slide, and he clapped back with a witty response to Kyler’s tweet and poked fun at his former QB’s height, saying he is a short little guy. But he did acknowledge that he would miss him.

“ima miss you little man ❤️” Brown tweeted.

Advertisement

Following this interaction, fans had hilarious reactions to Brown’s snarky response. They were bemused by his words. Some were quick to point out that they are both short, while others quipped that Kyler is so short that even a guy similar in height is calling him out. Several fans also pointed out that this is a sign of a real friendship, and others noted that Hollywood wouldn’t miss his time with the Cardinals after landing in the barbeque hotspot. Take a look:

Another chimed in and said,

Advertisement

A fan quipped,

Someone stated,

A user commented,

Others wrote,

So, the question remains: How short is the Arizona Cardinals man? And is he the shortest QB in the history of the NFL?

Despite Being called a Lil Man By Brown, Kyler Murray is Still Not the Shortest QB in NFL History

Standing at 5 feet 10 inches, Murray is the shortest quarterback in the league right now; therefore, several fans felt that it wasn’t a mere harmless banter between ex-teammates. Murray, however, isn’t alone, as Bryce Young, also 5 feet 10 inches, shares the title with him. Yet, both Bryce and Murray do not hold the shortest QB title to ever take the field. Eddie LeBaron and Davey O’Brien, both standing at 5’7″, are the shortest shot callers of all time, according to Stadium Talk.

In 2024, after Bryce and Murray, new Steelers QB Russell Wilson takes third place at 5 feet 11 inches, then both Baker Mayfield and Tua stand at 6’0.

Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes welcomed his new receiver by posting three flexed bicep emojis on X (formerly Twitter) that spoke volumes.

The Chiefs are getting an electric and dangerous wideout in Marquise Brown, who is capable of creating separation and is dependable, something they have missed since the departure of Tyreek Hill. Even though Mahomes is capable enough to make big plays with his cannon arm strength, he decided to change his playing style mid-season, realizing that it wasn’t working because of a lack of proper personnel in the squad. He started throwing less and let his defense do the job. That’s why he had his worst season statistically since his debut. He would finally be hoping to go back to the old ways that won him two league MVPs.