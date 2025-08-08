Fans Left Awestruck As LaJohntay Wester’s First TD Looked Eerily Similar To Deion Sanders’ First Score

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) for his punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Preseason is the time when rookies and backups get the chance to show their potential to the front office and, possibly, to the fans. And Ravens’ rookie LaJohntay Wester made the most of it, stealing the spotlight last night.

In Baltimore’s 24-16 win over the Colts, the sixth-round pick took a first-quarter punt, danced through traffic, and bolted 87 yards for a touchdown that instantly set social media on fire.

But this wasn’t his only contribution of the night. Wester also led the Ravens in receiving yards with two catches for 41 yards, posted 104 return yards, and racked up a game-high 145 total yards.

Despite producing impressive numbers, it was the punt return that drew the most attention. Not only was it rare for Baltimore last year, but it also looked like something straight out of Deion Sanders’ highlight reel.

The resemblance was uncanny. LaJohntay Wester, who played under Prime at Colorado, weaved around would-be tacklers with the same swagger his college coach carried in his NFL days.

Like Sanders’ iconic debut punt return in September 1989 — a 68-yard score for the Atlanta Falcons against the Los Angeles Rams — Wester fielded the ball, showed patience in setting up blocks, then accelerated into daylight with sharp cuts and sudden bursts that left defenders lunging at air.

After the match, LaJohntay Wester credited Sanders’ words for shaping his approach. “He just telling me to relax and be confident and it is my world back there,” he explained.

The rookie even admitted he saw it coming. After a strong joint practice earlier in the week where he nearly broke one, Wester had reportedly told his dad, “I feel one coming [Thursday].” So once the ball landed in his hands, the thought was immediate: “This might be the one… my goal was to be aggressive and let God work his magic.”

And boy did Wester make the opportunity count. By the end of the night, the Ravens’ locker room knew they’d witnessed something big. Running back Keaton Mitchell was certain of it. “He definitely is going to make something happen in this league at punt return.”

And so were NFL fans, who seemed to be in awe of the rookie’s talent and, most importantly, the punt return’s eerie similarity to that of Deion Sanders.

“This is almost the exact same return [as Deion’s],” wrote a fan. “The similarities is crazy,” added another. The rest, meanwhile, credited Prime for coaching talents like LaJohntay Wester, the right way. “The Prime Effect is real,” penned a fan. “Nearly IDENTICAL returns!! The Coach vs the Coached,” chimed in another.

Though one game doesn’t guarantee a roster spot, a performance of this caliber makes it hard for the front office to overlook. And some Ravens fans might already be salivating at the thought of having their own version of Prime Time returning punts this season.

It is always advisable not to place too high expectations on promising young talents, but this seldom works for football fans.