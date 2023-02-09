Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Names 5 Essentials For Her Super Bowl Party & Yes, It Includes Sitting Beside Brady

Veronika Rajek has now become a household name. While she has been a popular Instagram figure for quite some time, the last few weeks have been magical for her when it comes to gaining followers on social media.

Her one post in TB12 jersey with a lengthy caption showering love on Tampa Bay superstar Tom Brady was enough to ignite dating rumors. Moreover, this resulted in a massive spike in her popularity graph.

While many people still opine that she is definitely not interested in dating Brady as she is already married, a lot of NFL fans still believe that something might be going on between her and the GOAT.

Although Veronika has been getting more love than ever on Instagram and other social media platforms, the enormous amount of online attention has also given rise to mindless trolls who leave unruly comments on the Slovakian bombshell’s posts.

Veronika Rajek names her 5 essentials for a rocking Super Bowl party

In the past as well, Veronika has been accused of having fake breasts and now, several Brady fans want her to gain some weight as apparently, she is too skinny for the GOAT in their opinion.

Recently, Veronika sat down for an interview with US Sun where she talked in detail about what she thinks about people who body shame her. She stated during the interview that because her parents are skinny, she is also skinny. Rajek went on to add that she works incredibly hard to stay in such great shape and is baffled by the amount of hate she gets for it.

The focus of the interview then shifted towards NFL. Rajek revealed that she has been following the league and especially Tom for years now. She equated her passion for the NFL to that of the soccer lovers.

Moreover, when asked about 5 absolute essentials for her in case she has a Super Bowl party, Veronika named, Coke, Chips, Friends and a good TV. The interviewer then reminded her that she has one more pick to name after which she said, “umm, some superstar sitting next to me and for sure you know I am waiting for the 8th ring.”

As if the hint wasn’t enough, Sunni Upal then asked her to name the superstar, after which Rajek said, “the best, Tom Brady, Gronk, or Burrow.” Although it seems unlikely, it will be interesting to see if Tom reacts to all the Rajek-dating rumors.

