“Disturbing Evolution” of Aaron Rodgers Forces Former PR Manager to Rant on Social Media

2024 is off to a very weird but explosive start. From Katt Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe to the ongoing controversy between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers. In the latest weird addition to the latter saga, Rodgers’ former PR manager has gotten involved, giving his two cents on the QB’s “disturbing evolution.”

Rose spoke quite openly about how Rodgers has changed from a modest college player to a figure who often stirs up controversy in the NFL, sparking a lot of conversations everywhere. Bob Rose, who says he was the main PR guy for Rodgers back in his university days, recently spoke up about how Rodgers has changed over the years.

Rose looked back fondly at a younger Rodgers, describing him as a bright and down-to-earth guy, and compared that to how he sees him now. Rose expressed some real disappointment, noting, “I’m not sure he’s listening to anybody anymore.” He pointed out that Rodgers, who used to really benefit from advice and guidance, now seems to be making his own way, without much input from others.

Rose’s words show he’s pretty saddened by the way Rodgers has changed since his early days. Rodgers’ image has also been shaped by his recent clash with TV host Jimmy Kimmel. Emmanuel Acho highlighted this in a tweet, pointing out Kimmel’s sharp words about Rodgers’ time in school and his smarts.

But their disagreement is about more than just jokes and jabs. It actually delves into serious issues like COVID-19 and vaccinations. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers implied that his beef with Kimmel goes back to when they had different opinions during the pandemic.

He also made it clear that his controversial comments about the Jeffrey Epstein situation were aimed more at shedding light on corruption in general, rather than personally attacking Kimmel.

Public Reaction: A Divided Audience

The public’s reaction to this unfolding drama is as diverse as the issues involved. Some defend Rodgers’ outspoken nature, viewing it as a refreshing deviation from the norm. A user mentioned, “Aaron Rodgers dgaf about you or the ruling class, and you’re mad. Y’all hate him because he didn’t fall in line.”

Another one noted, “Kimmel doing Karl Malone impressions; Kimmel acting vulgar behind a woman skit… such a classic skit from a low-ratings champ.”

A comment read, “He gets to make fun of Rodgers but is going to be crying when Rodgers says something back.”

Another one read, “He didn’t graduate because he went round 1 in the NFL. That’s supposed to be a dig.”

A fan commented, “Aaron is dying to get McAfee kicked off of ESPN.”

Another one noted, “Aaron is speaking TRUTHS!.”

Aaron Rodgers’ journey from a promising young athlete to a figure of controversy is a testament to the power of fame and the complexities of public perception. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Rodgers, not just for his performance on the field, but for the next chapter in his ever-evolving narrative.