Who Was 2005 NFL MVP? The Shaun Alexander Story

After a stunning 1,958-yard, 28-touchdown season, Shaun Alexander was named the NFL’s MVP 17 years ago. The Seattle Seahawks’ fortunes and those of the running back position have changed drastically over the past 17 years, all thanks to great Alexander.

The Seahawks selected Alexander from Alabama as the 19th overall pick in the 2000 draft. Alexander started out behind Ricky Watters on the depth chart despite being a first-round pick. But his talent was immediately apparent, and it was only a matter of time before he got his chance.

Possibly the greatest running back in Seahawks history Shaun had a nose for the end zone. He led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history which helped him earn the second MVP award in Seattle’s history.

The 2005 @NFL MVP stopped by to watch practice this week 🏆 Thanks for taking time to talk to our team, @ShaunAlexander! pic.twitter.com/a2ZrIWOoLc — Liberty Men’s Basketball (@LibertyMBB_) October 31, 2021

Alexander rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and scored an astounding 27 touchdowns in that one season. He finished in the top two in the rushing race once in 2005, and finished one yard behind Curtis Martin of the New York Jets in 2002 and 2004.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

The Shaun Alexander Story

Alexander had an underwhelming 896 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2006 to follow his MVP season. His 3.6 yards per carry in 10 games was the worst of his career up to that point, despite missing six games due to injuries.

Seattle attributed the poor performance to a few minor injuries, but Alexander’s worst was yet to come. In 2007, the former MVP took a further step forward, rushing for 716 yards and only four touchdowns. His yards per carry fell once more as a result of his repeated absence from the field due to injuries.

Alexander was released by the Seahawks two years after agreeing to an eight-year, $62 million contract with Seattle. Before the 2008 season, the Redskins signed him, but he was only with them for four games before being released. Three seasons after being named the league MVP, his NFL career ended abruptly.

After the 2008 season, Alexander was compelled to leave the sport. The former league MVP was 31 years old and had nothing left in the tank after a plethora of injuries.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday