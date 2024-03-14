Fans Rejoice Magical Turnaround Coach & GM Duo Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Signing Contracts Together: “Earned Every Penny”

The Detroit Lions improved massively this season and delivered their first season with over 10 wins after 2014. While the team deserves it due credit, the turnaround has the GM and head coach tandem of Dan Campbell and Brad Homles at center. After delivering the best record of NFC alongside the 49ers and Cowboys, Holmes and Campbell resigned their contracts with the team, bringing nothing but more joy to fans.

Advertisement

The Detroit Lions have seen a revival with a 0.76 win percentage first time since 1991. Heading into their 95th NFL season means an attempt at improving upon the 12-5 record, defend the NFC North title and keep their best faces at bay. While the hope is building up, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have been tied to the franchise through 2027 with updated contracts.

As the news about Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes was revealed by Lions principle owner Sheila Hamp, fans rejoiced. Take a look at the reactions here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions began a search to overhaul the top positions in Lions’ management in 2021. Conducting searches for both positions unconventionally and simultaneously, they hit a jackpot in the Holmes-Campbell duo. Therefore, Dan Campbell who had a six-year deal already in place, got an update, thanks to what he brings to the table, alongside Brad Holmes.

Dan Campbell Still Had 3 Years Left on Contract

Dan Campbell’s history with the Detroit Lions is not a brief one. Back in his playing days, Campbell was signed as a free agent, posting career highs in various categories. He made a comeback as the same team’s head coach in 2021, grabbing a six year contract.

During his induction, Campbell pledged to build on the team and do what it takes to improve. Delivering on is promise, Dan Campbell has come a long way with his high level of energy coaching style, aggressive play calling and being interactive to the media.

The Lions’ coach Dan Campbell had a delightful last year, being named the AP Coach of the Year Finalist for his performance. Though being criticized sporadically for his aggressiveness, Campbell led the team to their first NFL playoff victory in 32 years. While not many details of his contract are available, his achievements are in plenty. But, at this point what matters more than money and the past, is the Lions plans for 2024.

Keeping the Holmes-Campbell duo was accompanied by a multi-million dollar extension for Chris Spielman. The Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson is Lions’ former linebacker, and was hired few months prior to Campbell. Therefore, as the Lions keep Dan Campbell and Brad Homles home-bound, their stronger comeback makes more sense than ever.