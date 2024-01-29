Win or Lose, One Good News And Some Bad News Awaits Jared Goff, Ben Johnson and the Upsurging Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has been phenomenal this season and now has an opportunity for redemption as the Lions find themselves just one game away from potentially making it to their first-ever Super Bowl. The Lions finished the regular season 12-5 and Goff threw for over 4500 yards with 30 TDs and 12 picks. He has continued his impressive showing in the postseason by throwing for 564 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions.

While Goff has been impressive, he has certainly benefitted from the Offensive play-calling of OC Ben Johnson. Johnson has emerged as one of the best OCs in the league and it looks like his and his QB’s performance hasn’t gone unnoticed. While Johnson is awaiting interviews with other teams, the former Rams QB is supposed to start his Contract Negotiations this offseason and could be looking at a big, fat contract.

As per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions and Brad Holmes could pay their QB like other franchise QBs in this off-season and their OC is getting visits from Seahawks and Commanders this week and they could potentially hire him as their HC.

Goff signed a 4-year $134m contract in 2019 with the Rams. The Lions took over that contract when the Rams traded him for Stafford. Goff is currently earning $27m a year as per Spotrac, and it has been speculated that the next contract could see him earn somewhere between $30-$35m

While fans are happy that their QB is getting a contract extension, the news that the man who got the best out of Goff is looking to jump ships didn’t go down well with fans.

Two Polarising Stories Represent Mixed Reactions from the Detroit Lions Nation

While most agree that Goff should get an extension, fans are hung up on the amount because some feel Goff’s great numbers are because of Johnson and they should give Jared the bag if their OC stays. Others feel paying such a big amount could prove a hindrance in contract extensions for other players who are somewhat more important for the team going forward. Many others feel he has been essential to the process and should be paid like other QBs. Fans said,

Dan Campbell’s Lions stand at the precipice of making history. A win in the NFC Championship bout would take them to the Super Bowl, something the franchise has long coveted. However, Detroit will go into the game as an underdog against the 49ers side. The Lions will have to travel to Levi’s Stadium, where their opponents already hold a 7-point home favourite, as per BetMGM. The odds also favour the Niners at -300 on the money line, while the Lions are at +240.

The Lions and Goff have exceeded expectations and it was down to their dynamic offense. Even if they lose, there is a chance that Ben will depart to set up his own shop somewhere. Goff’s extension depends upon his performance against the 49ers and whom they hire as OC if Johnson leaves.