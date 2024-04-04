Enamoured Boyfriend Travis Kelce Recommends Which City to Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In

The world of music blended finely with football as Taylor Swift strode into Arrowhead to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their ‘Love Story’ has also seen Travis Kelce travel the world in support of his beloved, pictures of which are sure to melt fans’ hearts. Living the life of a die-hard Swifty, there’s no one better equipped to shed light on Swift’s music and concerts than Kelce.

Therefore, utilizing his experience, Kelce recently shed light on how Taylor Swift’s presence has altered the way he listens to music. A more touching revelation from Kelce came as he compared the fan outpour at the Kansas City Chiefs game in London to Swift’s Eras Tour. Realizing how the 14 Grammy Award-winner had eight sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium with Chiefs still waiting for one, Kelce spoke of his preference to attend Swift’s London concerts via Entertainment Tonight.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up.”

The comparison stems from Kansas City Chiefs’ last appearance at Wembley in 2015 as they took on the Detroit Lions in a 45-10 game. Despite a double-digit victory, Travis Kelce had to carry the weight of partial attendance, as the stadium still had several empty chairs. This brings him in awe of his girlfriend Taylor Swift who shall perform in London from July 21-23 and again on Aug. 15-19, with the 90,000-seat capacity stadium sold out on both occasions.

Swifties React to Travis Kelce’s Recommendations

Swifties have been in awe of the TnT and their constant presence to support each other around the world. The close-knit Swifty community eagerly anticipates the pop star’s concerts, treating them as nothing less than a festival. Hence, upon gaining additional insight about the concerts from Travis, who appeared extremely proud of Swift’s achievements, fans rushed into the comment section with their emotional praises.

“We love you Trav,” added a fan while holding him as a prime example of healthy masculinity. A few others called him for praising Taylor Swift with comments like, “I’ve been screaming throughout this entire clip” and “Finally Tay has the man she deserves”. Take a look at a few interesting reactions, most of which appreciate Travis Kelce for being Swift’s ‘endgame’.

Travis Kelce rightly deserves appreciation for hyping Taylor Swift despite the varied nature of their spheres. Moreover, his tour around the world to support Swift in Australia, Singapore, and Argentina has earned him a special place in the Swifties’ hearts. Hence, with the tight end‘s attendance already confirmed in London, it will surely be a spectacle to behold!