Fans Reopen Old Wounds as Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield Shake Hands Before Preseason Game

A few years ago, the relationship between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. was at an all-time low when the latter’s father posted videos of the QB deliberately not passing to his son, even when he was wide open. Since the dramatic saga in Cleveland then, things between the two have changed for the better, as evidenced by the latest footage.

Last night saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Miami Dolphins in their respective final preseason games. While the Bucs dazzled with a 24-14 win, the highlight of the matchup was when Mayfield and OBJ were seen embracing each other.

The duo were seen hugging and exchanging pleasantries before parting ways. This brief yet meaningful interaction signified that any past resentment between them has been resolved, despite the tussle at Cleveland. Fans, however, had mixed feelings about the whole thing.

For starters, Browns fans expressed regret over the duo burying the hatchet years after their issues, with some arguing that if OBJ had embraced Baker’s integration more positively and the QB had managed the situation better, the Browns might have gone on to win the Super Bowl.

OBJ’s fanbase, however, couldn’t keep their keyboard in check as they engaged in a fan war, blaming Baker for their idol’s downfall. Conversely, Mayfield fans urged Odell’s supporters to stop blaming another player and suggested that OBJ might be his own biggest enemy. Arguably, there was nothing friendly in the comments section:

While fan wars will continue for life, what matters at the end of the day is the performance on the field. And as far as that performance is concerned, Mayfield had a stellar game to end the preseason.

Baker Mayfield & Co. shine; enter the 2024 NFL season with a convincing win

Mayfield started the game at Raymond James Stadium with a touchdown drive. After Rachaad White converted a 28-yard pass from the QB to Jalen McMillan into a touchdown, Mayfield continued his impressive performance by completing all three of his passes for 54 yards. In his first preseason appearance, the QB moved the ball 70 yards down the field in just seven plays.

HC Todd Bowles was a happy man after the 24-14 win over the Dolphins, and rightly so. Although the head coach admitted that he didn’t set any tangible offensive targets, he conceded that he was happy with the crisp communication and playmaking, especially Baker’s first drive.

“The play-calling was fine [and] I thought everything went smoothly… They came out and tried to establish some continuity early on, that’s what we were really looking for. The communication was crisp and we executed, so that was a good for first drive.”

While Baker and the Bucs had a positive night, the Dolphins, on top of the loss, will be more concerned about OBJ’s recovery timeline. The star receiver hasn’t made a single appearance in training camp since signing for the Dolphins, and with the season just 2 weeks away, this will surely be a cause of concern.

On the other hand, fans must also be lamenting the fact that they couldn’t see Baker vs OBJ in Florida. With the preseason games now concluded, the next best chance for fans to see this duel would be at the playoffs next year. And considering the two teams’ firepower, it’d be unwise to rule out that scenario!