Fans Say “God Bless America” as Brett Favre and Jackson Mahomes Endorse President Donald Trump at the Super Bowl LIX

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump react during the playing of the national anthem in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl has quickly become one of America’s biggest pastimes. Despite this, no sitting U.S. president had ever attended the big game. That changed on Sunday when Donald Trump flew to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

Many social media users appreciated Trump’s presence at Super Bowl LIX. Former Packers legend Brett Favre loved seeing Trump “get an ovation during [the] National Anthem.”

Jackson Mahomes took a picture with Trump in the Superdome’s suites. Others said “America is back” and “God Bless America” in response to him taking in the contest.

Good to see President @realDonaldTrump get an ovation during National Anthem. More importantly, he’s doing what he said he would do. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/mZT7jm9Gzh — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) February 10, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)

GOD BLESS AMERICA — Dr.Sancez (@DonohughMcDough) February 10, 2025

The people’s President — Gabe Roberts (@GabejohnRoberts) February 10, 2025

America is so back — Jaeden (supervised) (@PlatniumEden) February 10, 2025

Fans in attendance unfortunately have been treated to a non-competitive clash. The Philadelphia Eagles scored 34 consecutive points to open the game and currently lead the Kansas City Chiefs 40-6 with 8:01 remaining in regulation.

Nick Sirianni’s team held a 24-0 advantage at halftime. The Eagles’ dagger was a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith.

Hurts has completed 77.3% of his passes (17/22) for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also has 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Assuming Philadelphia retains their big advantage, he’ll be a Super Bowl champion – and likely be named Super Bowl LIX MVP – less than an hour from now.