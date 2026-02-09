Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III Recalls Seahawks’ Adversities After Winning What Saquon Barkley Couldn’t Last Year

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player after rushing for 135 yards and helping Seattle to a 29–13 victory over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. Walker became the first running back since Terrell Davis in 1998 to win Super Bowl MVP, a rare honor in today’s quarterback-driven NFL.

In his post-game interview, Walker described the achievement as almost unbelievable, saying it was “just a dream come true” because many players never even reach the Super Bowl, let alone win MVP.

But beyond the individual accolade, Walker highlighted the adversities the Seahawks overcame this season:

He thanked his teammates and emphasized the team’s resilience, noting, “We went through a lot of adversity this season, but we came together, and we stuck together, and this is what we got.”

Walker shouldered a heavier workload down the stretch after Seattle’s offense lost running back Zach Charbonnet to a torn ACL in the playoffs, proving his ability to lead even through tough circumstances.

Walker’s MVP performance not only helped deliver a Super Bowl title but also snapped a decades-long drought for running backs winning the MVP award, underscoring both how well he played and how meaningful the achievement was for his position.

By contrast, Saquon Barkley, who starred for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 season and helped them win Super Bowl LIX last year, did not win Super Bowl MVP in that game. In Super Bowl LIX, Barkley recorded modest yardage, and the MVP honor went to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for his performance in their 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.