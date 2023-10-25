"Nick Bosa Calls Me &...": 'Taylor Swift Fangirl' Erin Andrews Reveals Why the 49ers DE Must Have Thought She is a Complete 'Tragedy'

With her fourth in-a-row appearance at a Chiefs game, “Cruel Summer” singer Taylor Swift is turning heads at Arrowhead with her “love story.” She has been cheering for her rumored beau, Kansas City’s star TE, Travis Kelce. While Chiefdom and Swifties alike were ecstatic, her rocking a WEAR jacket captured the fans’ eye. And as one can expect, Erin Andrews couldn’t keep calm.

WEAR, a clothing line started by Erin Andrews, a renowned NFL presenter, has now become the talk of the town, thanks to Swift. Apparently, Andrews had sent the windbreaker to the Grammy-winner, which she was seen adorning during the Chiefs’ game in Week 6. Reacting to it, Erin narrated an interesting Nick Bosa story on an episode of her podcast, ‘Calm Down’ with Erin and Charissa.

The Swiftie in Andrews Couldn’t Keep Calm!

In the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the 45-year-old broadcaster couldn’t reign in her excitement as she talked about Taylor Swift wearing her apparel. The presenter also revealed how that incident led to 49ers DE Nick Bosa reaching out to her.

In the conversation with her best friend Clarissa, she narrated the whole incident how, after finally ‘figuring out,’

“Nick Bosa calls me, and he’s like hey Aaron how are you, and I said you know Nick when Taylor Swift shows up to the Thursday night game in your windbreaker, you couldn’t be great. I mean I couldn’t be better how are you and your defense? Um, so Nick was probably like this girl is a tragedy whatever…”

To this, her best friend Clarissa couldn’t help but express pride as she is ‘just really, really really proud of’ Erin, and how ‘anyone that gets it gets it.’

The two have been ‘Swifties’ for ages, and as the renowned presenter, Erin has earned the right to use the ‘NFL logo’ adorned on her clothing. She had even expressed her excitement last Tuesday over the seven-time Grammy winner’s recent fashion move on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Erin humorously stated that if Swift were to wear or endorse any product, it would instantly gain massive attention and popularity. Per PEOPLE, she added, “

“As soon as she wore it, I saw it. I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swift songs. And then yeah, we restocked, and we sold out. And thank you, thank you, Taylor Swift.”

Overall, Erin Andrews was proud and certainly thrilled by Taylor Swift’s fashion choice; after all, looking back, ‘gifting a jacket to Swift’ proved worthy. Erin Andrews had urged Taylor Swift to “get to know” Travis Kelce on her podcast after the TE had expressed the desire to “date” Swift on his own podcast.

Andrews Revealed How She ‘Gifted it’ to the Pop Icon

Erin Andrews’ clothing line, WearByEA, has experienced a substantial boost in sales after Taylor Swift proudly sported one of their Windbreaker Jackets during Thursday Night Football. The brand’s Instagram post featured a picture of Swift wearing the jacket, captioned, “Hey #Swifties!! WEAR restocking your fav. Windbreaker Jacket! Preorder the #WEARbyEA jacket @taylorswift wore online at @fanatics and @officialnflshop before time runs out!” The post had garnered over 10,000 likes and 150 comments in just two hours! The next day, in her interview with TODAY, she couldn’t keep calm as she revealed how she ‘gifted it’ but the pop star actually ‘wore it.’

In the interview, the sportscaster told Hoda and Savannah all about how that jacket came to be, saying, “We sent it to her yes, and you guys get it you were a hat of mine last year, and I about died. Yes, so that’s our Jacket. Yeah, so.. I just sent it to her. You never know if people will really wear it. And she showed up…”

Conclusively, it won’t be wrong to say that these ‘swifties are serious’, as the $112 jacket got sold out but was restocked only for a limited period of time by Andrew’s team, and she couldn’t be happier. The Swiftie effect has been in full force not only in NFL viewership but turns out, also for Erin Andrews. Swifties will surely be keeping a lookout for what the pop star wears to her next outing to cheer on the Chiefs.