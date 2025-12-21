Is Caleb Williams the Only Male Athlete to Wear Nail Polish? Bears QB’s Style Before Packers Game Goes Viral

Caleb Williams pulled up with matcha in one hand and matching nail polish on the other, and somehow that small pregame detail became the loudest talking point of the night. Cameras caught the Bears quarterback’s fingers before they ever caught his throws, and within minutes, social media was back in familiar territory. Debating whether painted nails belong on an NFL quarterback at all.

Advertisement

That discourse isn’t new for Williams. It’s followed him since his college days at USC, when every close-up of his hands sparked the same questions about image, toughness, and what a quarterback is “supposed” to look like. Williams has never shied away from it. He started painting his nails during his final year of high school, inspired by his mother, a lifelong nail technician, and carried the habit straight into college football’s brightest spotlight.

“You gotta keep your hands fresh,” he once said. “This is where all the gold comes from.” The moment that pushed the conversation into overdrive came during his Heisman season, when he painted a profane message directed at Utah on his nails before the Pac-12 title game.

But the idea that Williams is alone in this, or even unusual, doesn’t hold up. He’s simply the latest high-profile athlete to bump up against outdated expectations of masculinity in sports. Long before him, NBA icon Dennis Rodman painted his nails regularly and brushed off criticism as noise.

Dwyane Wade wore nail polish at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction, framing it as confidence rather than rebellion. In the current generation, NBA rookie Jared McCain and Olympic champion Noah Lyles have both made painted nails part of their public identity, using them as extensions of style and self-belief rather than statements meant to provoke.

Even in football, Williams isn’t breaking some sacred mold. Former Bears quarterback Justin Fields has sported painted nails, and NFL legend Deion Sanders has long been open about his own nail care habits. Across sports, MLB catcher signals are often enhanced with nail polish, and Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has worn it during games without it becoming a referendum on his toughness.

So when Williams shows up with matcha and a fresh coat of polish, it isn’t about distraction or defiance. The conversation around his nails says far more about lingering discomfort with athletes expressing individuality than it does about his grip on the football.