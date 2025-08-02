mobile app bar

‘I’m a Grown Man, but I Still Gotta Listen to My Mom’: Jayden Daniels Opens Up About His Relationship With His Mom

Reese Patanjo
Published

Regina Jackson and Jayden Daniels

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For the past year or so, plenty of people online have been trolling Jayden Daniels for having his mom by his side everywhere he goes. They gripe about her overprotectiveness, insisting the 24-year-old is a grown man who can find his own way. But… the second-year QB is making it clear he couldn’t care less about the chatter.

It’s hard to deny that Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson, is a bit of a helicopter parent. But it’s for a good reason. She knows that her son is a hot commodity right now, and she wants to shield him from bad influences. Specifically, women who might take advantage of him.

She even went viral this offseason for seemingly killing the vibe between Jayden and USC women’s basketball star Juju Watkins. Later, she was caught third-wheeling on a dinner date with him.

Of course, the internet had its fun with these instances, making jokes about Daniels’ mom and even going as far as to say her parenting is too excessive. However, in his latest interview, Jayden revealed that he doesn’t mind many of the things that she does. 

“She’s a mom first. She’s always going to be there to uplift me. But if I’m doing wrong, she’s going to let me know. So, even though I’m 24 years old, I’m still a grown man, but I still gotta listen to my mom at some point,” Daniels told the NFL Network.

Some wise words from the young phenom. It’s nice to see a son defending his mother, knowing she’s only doing what she thinks is best for him. Even at 24, there’s still plenty to learn and experience. So it must be nice for Daniels to have his mother by his side, ready to offer advice… anytime.

In response to his kind words, Jayden’s mother, who was of course standing not too far away from the interview, had this to say.

“I’m very proud of him. The athlete, and the man you guys see… You always need your mommas around,” Jackson said.

It’s quite true. A mother-son bond is one of the most unbreakable ones. Studies show that a strong relationship between the two can lead to better academics, improved mental health, and less risk-taking behavior in the son. Not to mention, sons who feel loved by their mothers tend to have higher self-esteem, greater resilience, and better relationships with their partners.

This all describes Daniels. He’s a smart kid with great resilience under pressure, and he hasn’t done anything reckless. His mother has raised him with a strong sense of confidence and security in himself. It’s given him a solid template and foundation to build his life on.

