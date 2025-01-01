Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Hasn’t Yet Picked Out a Name for Their Fourth Daughter: “You’re Not Missing Out on Anything”

Kylie and Jason Kelce announced in an Instagram post back in November that their fourth child is on the way. However, the couple isn’t ready to reveal a name. Not because they’re keeping it a secret, but because they haven’t decided on one yet.

Kylie shared that she’s been repeatedly asked about what they’ll name their upcoming daughter. This will be the couple’s fourth girl, and while you might think their experience would make naming easier. That’s apparently not the case.

“A lot of you are wondering what we are going to name baby number four. First of all, I love the confidence. But even if I did have a name picked out, I’d probably keep it in the family,” Kylie shared on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. “What I will say: we don’t have a name picked out. So, you’re not missing out on anything.”

For fans of the couple, the news came as a disappointment. Yet, they still continue to share name suggestions as the due date approaches — something Kylie says she’s appreciative of.

It can be hard to pick out a name for a newborn baby. There are so many names to choose from, and it’s hard to decide whether you want to go for something unique or ubiquitous. After all, the child has to live with it for the rest of their life. So, you need to choose wisely.

Furthermore, fans asked Kylie if she would be getting a kitten for the kids now that they’re old enough. Kylie and Jason are known animal lovers. Their dog, Winnie, sadly passed away in March of 2024. They have another puppy, but are looking into expanding into felines as well.

While Kylie is planning on following through with the idea, she mentioned that the kitten wouldn’t be for the kids.

“I hate to break it to you, but the kitten would not be for the girls,” she said as she held back laughter. “The kitten is for mom.”

Kylie went on to explain that when she was young, she imagined having as many animals in the house as she could imagine. She never watched popular programs like MTV or ESPN when she was younger. Instead, Kylie opted for National Geographic and Animal Planet, as she was enamored with wildlife.

But Kylie recognizes that pets are a lot of work. With three kids on her plate and a fourth on the way, she hasn’t found the right time to welcome a kitten into the home. She said that she wants to be able to dedicate enough energy to a pet if she decides to get one.

It’s a sweet viewpoint on a topic that some people ignore. While it is fun to own a pet, some like the idea of it rather than the actual execution. Pets require attention, especially when they’re young, just like kids. It’s reckless and shortsighted to buy a pet if you aren’t going to give it the time and effort it needs to have a fulfilling life.

That said, it also seems that Jason, too, is holding back on the idea of adopting a kitten, as Kylie mentioned on the podcast. She revealed that Jason isn’t quite warmed up to the idea of having a kitten in their house yet, but with time, she hopes he not only says yes but also comes to wish for a cat himself.

“Believe it or not, I do love and respect my husband,” Kylie quipped with a chuckle. “And if he doesn’t want a cat right now, I don’t necessarily wanna do it against his will. I do think there will come a time when we break him down and that he not only says, ‘It’s okay’ but is on board with the decision.”

It seems Kylie knows what she’s doing when it comes to parenting pets. When the timing is right, she’ll surely get one. But for now, let’s let her focus on her upcoming delivery first.