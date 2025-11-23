Fans Up in Arms With Bill Belichick Getting More Criticism Despite a Better Season Than Deion Sanders

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Going into the 2025 CFB season, many eyes were on the Colorado Buffaloes and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Deion Sanders had just made the Buffaloes bowl eligible the previous year, helped produce a Heisman winner, and turned several players, including Shedeur Sanders, into draft selections.

On the other side, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, often called the best to ever do it in the big league, took over the Tar Heels. Fans were naturally curious to see how both teams would look this year. But, well, the results have been nothing short of disappointing.

The 3-8 Buffaloes have already been knocked out of bowl eligibility, and Belichick’s Tar Heels got the same bad news on Saturday after losing to Duke. They now sit at 4-7, a far cry from what Belichick promised when he signed on to lead the program.

Still, as sports analyst Jon Root pointed out, Belichick’s Tar Heels have a better record than Sanders’ squad. And yet, the criticism seems to pile on Belichick far more than Sanders, which a handful of fans have noticed as well.

Bill Belichick has a better record than Deion Sanders this season, but gets 100x the criticism… Why is that? pic.twitter.com/qo5HGEjuRA — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 23, 2025

Under Root’s post, many fans took Sanders’ side, saying it’s normal to have a down season. But for Belichick, they argued, it’s different because he built a reputation as the best to ever do it. Some even wondered if Belichick was simply lucky to have Tom Brady carrying him all those years.

“Because Belichick is far from the greatest coach of all time, he’s just the luckiest (to have had the GOAT quarterback) of all time. The press he receives now at is appropriate. The emperor has no clothes. I’d bet Deion figures college coaching out long before Belichick ever does, if he ever does,” one wrote.

“Because he’s supposed to be the greatest coach of all time and Deion is just Deion,” another added.

“Three reasons. 1) The Brady/Belichick debate. 2) Calling this UNC team “Team 33″ before the season when they’re one of the worst teams in CFB. 3) The off field stories,” another penned.

There were also plenty of fans who sided with Belichick and took shots at Sanders in the process.

“Deion fans swore he’d be winning everything by year 3. “Just wait til he gets his guys” they said. Welp,” one said.

“We all know why. Prime can do no wrong, and the hype around him was completely manufactured hype,” added another sarcastically.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s already chatter that Belichick could be considered for another head-coaching job when a position opens up. The same talk popped up a few weeks ago when the New York Giants fired their HC in Brian Daboll.

As for Sanders, his name is still being linked to NFL teams, and with two rough seasons out of three in Boulder, a jump to the big league might not sound so far-fetched. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.