Kadarius Toney Injury Report Ignites the Opposite Reaction From Kansas City Chiefs Fans Than Expected: “Huge Loss for the Ravens”

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) catches a pass before an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 12 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2310120084

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are set to lock horns at M&T Bank Stadium for a spot in the Super Bowl. The defending champs remained marred by injuries, with names like Isiah Pacheco staying out of practice. And the situation now only gets worse since star wideout Kadarius Toney has been ruled out of Sunday’s make-or-break bout.

Advertisement

Notably, Kadarius Toney also sat out the Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, marking his sixth consecutive absence. Marred by a hip injury, the Chiefs’ WR is also facing an undisclosed personal matter at the moment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goldmctNFL/status/1751301133685887391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the unexpected twist that emerged amidst the absence has fans believing that it might be beneficial for the Chiefs. A sarcastic fan took to the comments and quipped, “Huge loss for the ravens”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sexmal33/status/1751285511837380983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another claimed that Toney’s absence only improved the Ravens’ chances, noting, “Improved their chance of winning”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anthony_Russo97/status/1751285010777207160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Ravens took a big hit,” claimed another voice.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/harecules/status/1751288574413316484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan had the same sentiment, writing, “Bad news for Baltimore”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TipOfTheBanana/status/1751284923216916737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another had an opinion about Kadarius Toney, writing, “If he’s not going to be playing, who’s going to be dropping all the balls mahomes throws…”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/faisal7y/status/1751290198389145879?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The same fan, who jested about Kadarious dropping all his passes, also speculated, “It’s his birthday today. Please tell me he didn’t take PTO for his birthday on the day of the AFCCG…”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/faisal7y/status/1751289825767067974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aside from Toney, there are a notable few key players who will remain sidelined on Sunday, including safety Mike Edwards, LG Joe Thuney, and RG Trey Smith. However, the fans displayed the utmost belief in the current team, especially since they succeeded against Josh Allen’s rushing game last week.

Kadarius Toney Takes Responsibility Amidst Unwarranted Criticism

A Week 15 display against the New England Patriots fueled the narrative that Kadarius Toney was butterfingered for losing the ball to the opponent’s defender. Andy Reid blamed it on his youth, but the eagle-eyed fans did not take it lightly. They felt Toney had been the epicenter of the mishaps that the team faced, even leading to their loss against the Lions.

Not only fans, but even Toney thought that he needed to be held accountable for his poor 2023 performance. In a chat with EPSN, Toney remarked,

“I told coach (Andy Reid), I told Pat (Mahomes), I told all the guys, That’s on me,” followed by, “At the end of the day, you all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays, and I’ve got to be there to do that.”

Moreover, fans and pundits alike speculate that it might just be Toney’s final season with the Chiefs. Whatever the case may be, his team is looking nowhere but at the big picture—Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas. In their final hurdle on the road, the defending champs will face the Ravens with a 7-5 record, including the postseason. But Mahomes and his Chiefs will have to face them on their home turf. Can they repeat their Orchard Park success in Baltimore? We will find out in just a few hours.