“Incredibly Humbling”: Jason Kelce is Elated With the Overwhelming Response to His Song Fairytale of Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce teamed up with his brother, Travis, to create a Christmas Special song for his upcoming album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special”. The Kelce brothers released a song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” to give a tribute to the City of Brotherly Love. Jason’s little brother’s first song became a massive hit in an instant since its release on Nov. 15 and the year keeps getting better for him.

A day after its release, “Fairytale of Philadelphia” started trending on the United States iTunes charts. The Eagles star shared a screenshot of the same on X which showcased his song ranked at No.8. Kelce celebrated the major accomplishment by captioning the tweet with “This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting!!”

The album which made its debut last year when along with Jason, two other Eagles’ teammates, Jordan Mailata and Loane Johnson, got together to do something special for the holiday season. After their debut success, the trio is back with a few more friends to make this holiday season Philly special. The full album, by Jason and teammates, will be released on December 1st. When the Kelce brothers’ new song hit the top 10, fans loved it and some even vowed to push it to number one. A mom from Australia said,

Another fan mentioned,

Someone highlighted,

A fan shared excitement when the song hit #2,

Finally, the song reached #1 and a fan ensured Jason Kelce knew,

Chart Data on X revealed that the Kelce brothers’ duet hit the number-one spot on Thursday. Jason didn’t imagine he’d get so much love from fans. He showed how thrilled he was by sharing a perfect GIF on X. Out of all the songs out, “Fairytale of Philadelphia” is getting the most attention right now.

Wife of the Pogues’ Frontman, praises Jason Kelce’s latest song

Jason Kelce’s latest song caught the attention of Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of The Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowan. She expressed admiration for the song, applauding it with a “Well Done” tweet on X. The Kelce brothers’ version becomes even more special and appreciated when someone linked to the original creators praises it.

Jason and Travis Kelce‘s song “Fairytale of Philadelphia” honors The Pogues’ famous song “Fairytale of New York” from 1987. Jem Finer and Shane MacGowan’s original song gave the Kelce brothers the idea of creating their own version, celebrating what makes Philadelphia special. Their new song puts a modern spin on the beloved classic, showing respect for the original Pogues’ song in a joyful way.