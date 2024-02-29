Fans Wonder How Much Weight JJ Watt Has Lost As NFL Legend Poses In New Look

JJ Watt tees off on the first hole during the 2023 Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 8, 2023. Pga Wm Phoenix Open Proam. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

JJ Watt who is celebrated for his dominance on the NFL field, was known for his massive build and explosive athleticism. Playing as a defensive end required him to be big and strong, and he worked hard to achieve his impressive physique. However, since retiring a year ago, there’s been a noticeable change in how he looks and concerns about his weight have crept in.

During the Super Bowl LVIII game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, JJ Watt’s messy, heavily gelled hairstyle became a hot topic online. NFL fans had a blast poking fun at his hair, with some joking that he looked like he’d been electrocuted, while others compared him to Lance Bass and Guy Fieri.

However, adding to the joke, JJ Watt shared more photos on Instagram, showcasing different stylish hairstyles. In one, he rocked long, wavy hair with a thick mustache and beard. In the other, he sported short hair with the same facial hair. Alongside the pictures, he playfully asked, “is this better?”

Fans not only noticed ex-Houston Texans DE’s hairstyles but also remarked on how different his face appeared. Many expressed concern over his noticeably thinner appearance and speculated about how much weight he might have lost recently.

A fan stated, “Forget the hair. How much weight has he lost?”

Another one wrote, “should we be concerned?”

A social media user commented, “You look like the coked out dude from boogie nights.”

Another one said, “Nah man…. stay clean cut and don’t lose too much weight.”

Someone else expressed, “The neck is to skinny…! Whats happen Daddy???”

While one mentioned, “It’s almost hard to recognize you with all the weight you’ve lost. I like the shorter hair.”

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt, was famous for his rigorous workouts and calorie-packed meals during his NFL days. But now, as he embarks on his next chapter, he’s making adjustments. He realizes he can’t train and eat the same way anymore, so he might be taking a different approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

JJ Watt’s Transformation After Leaving the NFL

JJ Watt, towering at 6 feet 5 inches, used to weigh 290 lbs during his playing days. He trained hard, especially focusing on his core strength, and had a massive diet. His breakfast alone packed 900 calories, and he consumed around 6,000 calories a day, at one point even hitting 9,000 calories. However, such diets are only suitable for athletes and not recommended for the average person.

While it’s a reasonable explanation for his weight loss, seeing JJ Watt, who has been so muscular for years, becoming leaner is quite a surprise. It might take fans a while to adjust to this new appearance as they’ve grown accustomed to his pumped-up physique.

It’s quite common for football linemen to undergo significant transformations after retiring from the NFL. They have to change their eating habits drastically, as during their playing days, they had to eat every two hours, with big meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Often, they have to forcefully eat just to maintain their weight and physique.

Life after football isn’t easy for NFL players. Once they retire, they face huge changes in their lives, both mentally and physically. It’s crucial for them to understand what their bodies need and adjust their training accordingly.