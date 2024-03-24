Remembering Horrid Career Stats, TJ Watt Gets Real Over Steelers Signing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

TJ Watt has been an exemplary Steeler by withstanding one of the most struggle-filled periods of the club’s recent past. Ever since the exit of Ben Roethlisberger, Steel City has lost the mojo to get it done in the postseason. They are a perennial playoff team—they make it almost every year. But there’s a big difference between getting there and staying there. And TJ Watt’s Steelers have struggled with the latter. Ever since the former Badgers star joined the team in 2017, Pittsburgh has reached the playoffs four times but has come out empty-handed on each occasion.

In a recent press interaction during the 101 Awards, Watt opened up about his team’s signing two new QBs and the horrid history of playoffs he’s had. He said, “I’m just hoping I can learn something from those guys, and hopefully show them how things are done in Pittsburgh, as well… I haven’t won a playoff game my whole career there, so I’m open to any type of information where we can continue to get better and hopefully those guys can help us do that.”

After three crushing losses in 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2023, the younger Watt brother wants things to change in Pittsburgh. He has figured out what he needs to do and some. And so does every other player on the Steelers roster for the most part. The only missing part till now has been the elite quarterback. The leader of the offense that will take over in the times that matter. TJ Watt has stood out as the best player on the defensive side. And now either Wilson or Justin Fields will have to take up that baton and run with it on the offensive side of the ball.

So obviously, when TJ looks back at his resume in Steel City, he looks at the horrid, gaping hole left there in the middle by the zero playoff wins. And there’s nothing he would not do to get over that hump.

TJ Watt Even Tried Recruiting Elder Brother JJ Watt to the Steelers

The younger Watt knows no boundaries to achieve his dreams. And one of his dreams was to play in the league with his brother. And it was reported last month that TJ did everything in his power, to get JJ Watt in Pittsburgh. But that obviously didn’t end up working out. Although TJ did tell Fox Sports Digital:

“I was trying to win as much as possible. I knew that was going to be a big factor. At the end of the day, all those business decisions are separate from that. He was staying ready just in case, and, obviously, it didn’t come to fruition.”

So TJ Watt was trying to win as many games as possible to make them a contender fit enough for his brother. Alas, that didn’t work out, but this year, they have a better squad and a better leader. Hopefully, they will be able to bring all the pieces together for a postseason that shouts the real identity of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team and not the one we’ve seen in recent years.