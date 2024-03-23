JJ Watt Takes a Dig at New NIL Rules While Showering Praises on Rising Star Jack Gohlke; "Don't Know if it's NCAA Violation..."

It’s always a special feeling when someone from their hometown achieves something big, especially if they grew up in a small place like JJ Watt did. So when a talented athlete from the same small city in Wisconsin led his college team to victory, Watt couldn’t help but share in the excitement.

Former NFL star JJ Watt sent a congratulatory message to rising star, Jack Gohlke after his standout performance led Oakland to a surprising 80-76 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. Despite being overseas in London, Watt through a video message, expressed the buzz around his success and how it had even reached across the globe.

In the video, Watt praised Gohlke’s remarkable performance and shared his eagerness to follow the basketball star’s journey in the tournament. Moreover, he even promised to stay up late to catch every game of his. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year said,

“I’m actually over here in London right now. I hope you know that you’ve taken Pewaukee worldwide, because people over here are talking about you. What an unbelievable performance.”

However, amidst, the words of encouragement, Watt made a noteworthy comment about the NIL rules in college athletics. He jokingly questioned whether his offer to treat Gohlke to a fish fry as the 5 O’clock Club could potentially violate NCAA regulations under the new NIL guideline that came into effect earlier this year. The former Houston Texans DE stated,

“And I hope you know,I don’t know if it’s an NCAA violation with all the new NIL rules, but next time you’re at the 5 O’clock Club, fish fries on me big guy,”

JJ Watt‘s message showcased genuine pride in Gohlke’s achievements but also playfully raised his eyebrows on the evolving landscape of college sports and NIL rules.

What are the New NIL Disclosure Rules?

JJ Watt’s comment on the NIL hinted at the new rules which will be effective from August 1, 2024. In this new disclosure requirement, now athletes must tell their universities about any NIL deals worth more than $600 within 30 days of making the deal.

This means sharing details like the timeline of the deal, who is involved, and how much money they will receive. The schools have to strictly keep this record and send this information to the NCAA twice a year. While some states already had similar rules, now it has been applied nationally to every program.