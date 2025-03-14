Father of Five DeMarcus Lawrence Shares Honest Parenting Advice for Mike Macdonald

Few championships, if any, outshine the accomplishment of becoming a father. While he has yet to claim a major award in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach, Mike Macdonald, has finally managed to lay his claim to fatherhood.

While eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first child, Macdonald received even more good news when he was informed that the club was acquiring former Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence.

A father of five himself, the addition of Lawrence comes at the perfect time for Macdonald, who finds himself in need of both a pass rusher and some parental advice. In a recent interview with HawkBlogger, the four-time pro bowler imparted some words of wisdom to his new play caller.

“Take care of the wife. The newborn stage, it’s something that I don’t wish on anybody. Every three hours, on the hour, it’s real, Mike. Just be there to support her, make sure you’re taking some of the night shifts, and it’ll all workout,” he said.

Citing the old adage of “happy wife, happy life,” Lawrence’s message of support and sympathy is one that many fathers could stand to benefit from. In this case, understanding the phrase “it takes a village,” means realizing that you yourself are a part of said village.

After spending each of the last 11 seasons of his career with the franchise, Lawrence finally separated himself from the Dallas Cowboys after realizing that the team was farther away than not from competing for a Super Bowl. But he didn’t leave without some baggage.

Lawrence and Micah Parsons butt heads on social media

His decision to leave was probably made easier by the fact that his former teammate, Micah Parsons, had little to no appreciation for Lawrence’s motivations to win. After stating that “Dallas is my home, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there,” Parsons took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make sure that Lawrence was aware of his distaste for the unsavory comments.

Wild: DeMarcus Lawrence on leaving the Cowboys: “Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there” 😬😬😬 https://t.co/AtzuU0FlYs pic.twitter.com/st71ua36X7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 13, 2025

However, the former second-round draft pick wasted no time in responding. Highlighting Parsons’ social media habits as an example of the team’s lack of prioritization, Lawrence suggested that he would have remained in Dallas if he had felt that the locker room was taking things more seriously

Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2025

Unfortunately for them and for us, the two estranged pass rushers will have to wait before getting their opportunity to compete, as the Cowboys and Seahawks are not scheduled to compete in the 2025 regular season. Nevertheless, the newfound rivalry will make for some great television, if or when the matchup finally happens.

With Dallas having produced just one playoff win in a post COVID-19 world, Lawrence’s frustrations are understandable. At 32 years of age, the veteran is now simply hoping to make the most of the twilight years of his career.

Considering that the Seahawks finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 10-7, while the Cowboys faltered to a record of 7-10, it’s easy to see why Lawrence made the switch. He may not be as popular in Dallas as he used to be, but there will be no shortage of fans waiting to greet him at Lumen Field.