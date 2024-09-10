“Felt Like It Was Too Easy”: Jonathan Owens Details About Scoring His First Touchdown As a Bear

Jonathan Owens would’ve been hoping for a positive start to life in Chicago – but few could’ve imagined it would be this good.

Owens scored an outstanding touchdown recovered off a blocked punt to give the Chicago Bears six crucial points which was also his first touchdown with the team. They went on to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 and during an appearance on Intercepted with Kevin Byard, he opened up on just how incredible it felt.

“Literally, I see the ball bouncing around and there’s guys around it, and it’s like, it felt like forever. The ball just kinda sitting there, and I went and scooped it up, clean scoop. We worked on it in practice.”

“It didn’t feel like real life bro, it almost felt like it was too easy. That’s why when I’m running, I’m looking back like, man, am I really like [gonna score]?”

For the Bears defense, it was a day to remember – even if it was one to forget for Caleb Williams who stumbled and stuttered his way over the finish line.

Unsurprisingly, Owens and Byard couldn’t help but focus on the difference between the two sides of the ball.

Jonathan Owens and Byard Praise Bears’ Defensive Success

The Bears quite literally did not score any touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball in their comeback win over the Titans. None. Some would call that embarrassing, but at the end of the day, all that matters is putting a W in the column. According to the two safeties, though, the atmosphere was great in the back.

“It was crazy man. It felt like after that, everyone knew we was gonna win. We were just slowly chipping away, chipping away, even in the locker room. It’s encouraging. I know man, you can be in there like, well, we’re doing our job, know what I mean? But you could tell, the culture.”

It’s not exactly easy to build a positive culture within a franchise. Owens and Byard know firsthand what it feels like to be out in the cold – but that isn’t what’s happening at Soldier Field.

This is probably going to be a season full of trials and tribulations. After all, one can’t always go down 17 points and expect to burst into life like this. Alas, the old saying that ‘defense wins championships’ isn’t something that historians say for a laugh. They say it because it’s 100% true and if they can keep firing on all cylinders, it won’t be long until they’re talked about as genuine contenders to make a push into the playoffs.