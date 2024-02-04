LeSean McCoy Reveals How Much he is Betting on Patrick Mahomes to Win The Super Bowl Against Brock Purdy

LeSean McCoy is betting big money on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. After a mediocre regular season, the Chiefs have somehow yet again found their way to the biggest stage in football. Going up against the 49ers next Sunday, the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. While the football world might be split, McCoy thinks you should never bet against Mahomes.

The former running back highlighted how the Chiefs have made it this far against all odds. When they were going up against the Bills and the Ravens, the expectations were that they might not come out unscathed, but that’s what happened. And now, here they are, on the top of the mound, ready to go up against the Niners. When asked by the Up&Adams whether he thinks they can get it done, he said, “I’m betting a 100 grand on it.“

McCoy reasons that just as one should’ve never bet against the Patriots during the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era, one shouldn’t bet against the Chiefs in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era. And he has a good reason for this confidence as he says, “Last three Super Bowls, I’ve hit.“

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the San Francisco 49ers have a 59.4% chance of beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. As per BetMGM NFL odds, too the San Francisco 49ers are -115 favorites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. However, confidence is going to play a very important factor in this upcoming thriller. Mahomes will be up there for his fourth appearance in five years, while it is Brock Purdy’s maiden SB appearance.

After fighting criticisms all year, there’s added pressure on Brock Purdy to shake his ‘Mr Irrelavant’ and ‘Game Manager’ tags. With the game manager debate still in full force, McCoy, who’s batted for Purdy for most of the year, also weighed in on Cam Newton’s take.

Does LeSean McCoy Think Brock Purdy is a ‘Game Manager’?

Coming to Purdy, LeSean McCoy voiced his thoughts on the whole game changer- game managers debate. And while he may agree with Cam Newton that Purdy probably doesn’t deserve the changer tag, he is critical of Newton’s statements. In a way, he defends Purdy against Newton’s constant barrage this season. He might be a game manager, according to McCoy, but he says not everyone has to be the greatest QB ever to be a good QB. Voicing his thoughts, he said,

“I get where Cam is coming from…He(Purdy) is maybe not a Game Changer, but he’s good for his system.”

The former RB further gave the example of Newton himself to fully explain his stand. According to him, Newton was good for a few years, and then eventually fizzled out. But that shouldn’t take away from the greatness he did achieve. Similarly, he says Purdy should be given credit where credit’s due.