Intercepted 11 Times, Aaron Rodgers On the Same Boat With Jordan Love Before the New Season

Aug 9, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) hands off the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Jordan Love spent his first two NFL seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ backup quarterback. During those years on the bench, he learned as much as he could from Aaron Rodgers. It’s no surprise, then, that their play styles — and 2024 statistics — closely mirror one another’s.

Rodgers played two more games than Love in 2024, so he posted 508 more passing yards (3,897) than Love (3,389). On a per-game basis, though, they boasted almost identical averages (Rodgers – 229.2 yards; Love – 225.9 yards). The two also threw the same number of interceptions (11) last season.

Some of Rodgers’ interceptions came in critical junctures. He tossed pick-sixes in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. He also sealed a pair of defeats — to the Vikings and Buffalo Bills — with interceptions on the New York Jets’ final offensive possession.

Surprisingly, Love’s turnovers didn’t entirely doom the Packers. He threw an interception in eight straight contests (Weeks 1, 4-10), but Green Bay went 5-3 in those contests. Love then went seven straight games without an interception to end the regular season, but tossed three against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round.

For the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers to improve on their 2024 finishes this year, Love and Rodgers will have to be more efficient in the biggest moments.

Who led the NFL in interceptions last season?

Seventeen quarterbacks threw 10 or more interceptions in 2024. Anthony Richardson managed to toss 12 of them in 11 starts. Had he never been benched, he may have been the NFL’s most picked-off QB. Instead, he finished in an eight-way tie for the fourth-most in the league.

After Richardson, Geno Smith finished with the third-most interceptions (15). Two NFC South quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins, tied for the league lead in the category (16).

On the other end of things, Justin Herbert (3) and Lamar Jackson (4) threw the fewest interceptions among signal-callers with at least 10 starts. Unfortunately, both wound up committing costly turnovers that contributed to their teams’ postseason downfalls.

Herbert and Jackson didn’t struggle with interceptions in the regular season like Love or Rodgers, but were eliminated from the postseason all the same because of them. This shows just how critical it is to protect the football when you’re playing in January.

We won’t know if any of the four men have learned from their mistakes until the playoffs roll around again, but they have a whole regular season to figure things out.